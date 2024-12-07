Precious Metals Investigator Hints at Looming Silver Supply Crunch

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of the Money Metals Podcast, host Mike Maharrey sat down with Philip Newman, Managing Director of Metals Focus, to explore the evolving landscape of the precious metals market.

The conversation touched on the impact of political changes, industrial demand, and shifting investor sentiment on gold and silver prices, providing valuable insights into the future of these critical markets.

Post-Election Volatility in Precious Metals

The aftermath of the U.S. presidential election saw a notable correction in gold and silver prices. Newman attributed this to market expectations that the Federal Reserve might scale back aggressive rate cuts during Trump’s second presidency.

Markets anticipated rates would rise by 75–100 basis points higher than originally forecast by the end of 2025. Despite this adjustment, gold demonstrated resilience, rebounding to $2,700 per ounce, a signal of continued investor confidence.

Policy Changes and Inflationary Pressures

Trump’s economic policies, including proposed tariffs on major trade partners like China, Mexico, and Canada, could lead to inflationary pressures.

Newman explained that these tariffs might serve as a negotiating tactic rather than a definitive policy, but their enactment could significantly increase costs. Deportation policies, if implemented broadly, could also tighten the U.S. labor market, adding to inflation. The full impact of these measures, however, will depend on how closely Trump’s actions align with his rhetoric.

Safe Haven Demand and Global Risks

Geopolitical uncertainty remains a key driver of safe-haven demand for gold. While tensions in the Middle East have moderated slightly, conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war continue to escalate.

According to Newman, the focus of risk-driven buying has shifted from the Middle East to Ukraine, with broader implications for gold’s appeal as a protective asset. Meanwhile, Trump’s potential foreign policy moves, particularly toward Iran and Israel, may further influence safe-haven demand.

Record Industrial Demand for Silver

Silver’s industrial demand is set to hit record levels in 2024, surpassing 700 million ounces for the first time. Newman highlighted the booming photovoltaic (solar) market, where China accounts for half of global solar installations.

However, manufacturers are aggressively reducing silver content in solar panels to manage costs, a trend known as thrifting. This push to cut expenses reflects the challenge of maintaining margins amid volatile silver prices, which recently hovered around $31 per ounce.

The Ongoing Silver Deficit

Silver markets are experiencing a persistent deficit, estimated at 182 million ounces for 2024. While this is slightly lower than the record 261 million-ounce shortfall in 2022, it remains a significant challenge.

Above-ground stocks, including liquidations from retail investors and recycled flatware, have played a critical role in meeting demand. However, exchange-held inventories like those in CME and LBMA vaults have remained stable, suggesting that off-exchange holdings are filling much of the gap.

Shifting U.S. Investor Sentiment

Newman observed a change in U.S. investor behavior, particularly among Republican-leaning individuals. With Trump’s return to power and Republican dominance in Congress, the Senate, and the Supreme Court, many investors feel reassured about the country’s direction.

This confidence has reduced the urgency to buy precious metals, though it hasn’t triggered widespread selling. Meanwhile, Germany, a traditionally strong market for silver coins and bars, has struggled, but 2025 could bring a rebound in demand.

India’s Resilient Role in the Silver Market

India continues to play a pivotal role in the global silver market as the largest consumer of jewelry, flatware, and investment bars. Despite record-high silver prices in rupees, demand in India has held steady.

Newman emphasized the importance of monitoring local price dynamics in markets like India, where price sensitivity shapes buying behavior. The absence of mass liquidations, even at elevated prices, reflects the unique resilience of this critical market.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The precious metals market faces a complex year ahead. Geopolitical tensions, industrial demand, and policy changes under Trump will shape the trajectory of gold and silver.

The silver deficit is expected to persist, with off-exchange holdings continuing to play a vital role in meeting demand. Both gold and silver are likely to remain dynamic markets, influenced by global events and evolving investor sentiment.

About Metals Focus

Metals Focus is a leading independent research firm specializing in precious metals. The consultancy collaborates with organizations like The Silver Institute to provide data on mine costs, market flows, and industrial demand. Their data-driven and unbiased insights are invaluable to investors and industry professionals.

The conversation with Philip Newman offered a comprehensive overview of the forces shaping the precious metals market, underscoring the importance of informed analysis for navigating this ever-changing landscape.

