(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that a high-level reporter who works for the New York Times flashed her colleagues during a Dec. 7, 2023, morning Zoom call.

The accident prompted an editor who was leading the online gathering to scramble and remove the female reporter from the online meeting, according to the Messenger.

The unnamed female reporter didn’t realize that her camera was on when she appeared on her colleagues’ video screens during morning deliberations with the Times’s editors. The full-frontal did not appear to be intentional, a person who is familiar with the meeting said.

As of Nov. 10, 2023, the propaganda outlet has not yet acknowledged the incident or issued a statement.

During 2020 and 2021 — the years of COVID-19 virus obsession — online meetings became common in the corporate world as employees were sitting in their homes while juggling their job responsibilities and checking in with their superiors.

Even though the latest incident was not the first involving members of the mainstream media, it seems to be the first one, in which a senior reporter was involved.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was fired in October 2020 after he was caught masturbating on camera following a work meeting, according to Trending Politics. The scandalous case garnered global attention, which led to the reporter issuing a public apology, aside from being fired from the company. Eight months later, he returned to tell viewers in his debut that his actions were “deeply moronic and indefensible.” Less than two years later, he announced his retirement from the network.

However, it appears that on-camera glitterati also had an experience of behaving inappropriately in front of cameras. On Dec. 6, 2023, a BBC anchor was caught giving the middle finger to the camera before realizing she was on-air, after which she quickly composed herself with, “Live from London, this is BBC News.”