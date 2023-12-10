Quantcast
Sunday, December 10, 2023

NY Times Reporter Flashes Colleagues on Zoom Call

'The unnamed female reporter didn't realize that her camera was on when she appeared on her colleagues’ video screens during morning deliberations with the Times’s editors...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
New York Times
The New York Times building in New York / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed that a high-level reporter who works for the New York Times flashed her colleagues during a Dec. 7, 2023, morning Zoom call.

The accident prompted an editor who was leading the online gathering to scramble and remove the female reporter from the online meeting, according to the Messenger.

The unnamed female reporter didn’t realize that her camera was on when she appeared on her colleagues’ video screens during morning deliberations with the Times’s editors. The full-frontal did not appear to be intentional, a person who is familiar with the meeting said.

As of Nov. 10, 2023, the propaganda outlet has not yet acknowledged the incident or issued a statement.

During 2020 and 2021 — the years of COVID-19 virus obsession — online meetings became common in the corporate world as employees were sitting in their homes while juggling their job responsibilities and checking in with their superiors.

Even though the latest incident was not the first involving members of the mainstream media, it seems to be the first one, in which a senior reporter was involved.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was fired in October 2020 after he was caught masturbating on camera following a work meeting, according to Trending Politics. The scandalous case garnered global attention, which led to the reporter issuing a public apology, aside from being fired from the company. Eight months later, he returned to tell viewers in his debut that his actions were “deeply moronic and indefensible.” Less than two years later, he announced his retirement from the network.

However, it appears that on-camera glitterati also had an experience of behaving inappropriately in front of cameras. On Dec. 6, 2023, a BBC anchor was caught giving the middle finger to the camera before realizing she was on-air, after which she quickly composed herself with, “Live from London, this is BBC News.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘One Down’: Penn’s President Quits After Refusal to Condemn Jewish Genocide
Next article
Trump Endorses Victim of Ariz. 2022 Stolen Election for Congress

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com