Trump Endorses Victim of Ariz. 2022 Stolen Election for Congress

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump issued his endorsement to Republican congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh on Friday, which would handle the former Arizona Attorney General candidate a likely boost in a contested GOP primary since he wasn’t able to win the 2022 election because it was stolen.

“Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor and a fearless fighter for our elections. He will be a true WARRIOR in Congress, and always put America First! As everyone knows, Abe fought for our Country overseas and knows that the American people are demanding the kind of bold leadership that ushered in peace and prosperity just three years ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then continued explaining why he supports Hamadeh.

“Abe Hamadeh is Strong on the Border, the Military/Vets, Crime, Cutting Taxes, Election Integrity and Protecting our Great Second Amendment. He knows that if the flame of freedom is extinguished, it may never come back again. These are the reasons why I am giving Abe Hamadeh my Complete and Total Endorsement in his quest to be the Congressman from District 8, representing the Great State of Arizona—He will never let you down!” Trump wrote.

In return, Hamadeh thanked Trump for the endorsement, according to Just the News.

“I am humbled and honored that President Trump recognizes the importance of this race and believes in me to be the America First fighter that we need in Washington,” he said.

Hamadeh then expressed his support of Trump, thus cementing his image as a MAGA Republican.

“My support for President Trump has never wavered, and my commitment to the people of Arizona and our entire nation is stronger than ever. In 2024, everything is on the line and we need leaders that will fight for America First values and work tirelessly to restore and rejuvenate American greatness. We are one day closer to a brighter future,” he said.

In October 2023, Hamadeh announced that he would seek election to the seat of retiring Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., just hours after she announced her retirement.

The Republican primary also includes former Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters and Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, whom Lesko endorsed.