Noem Defends Fatal Shooting of Armed Man in DHS Confrontation

(Hayley Feland, The Center Square) Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man by a Border Patrol agent as an act of self-defense during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Noem said the man, identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an ICU nurse and U.S. citizen, arrived at the scene Saturday armed and intent on impeding a federal immigration enforcement operation.

“This individual showed up to impede a law enforcement operation and assaulted our officers,” Noem said. “They responded according to their training and took action to defend the officer’s life and those of the public around him.”

Noem said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “choose violence” instead of cooperation with federal officials who are trying to conduct immigration enforcement. “It appears that they want this lawlessness to continue,” Noem said.

“Gov. Walz today, in his press conference, said that our officers were not even law enforcement, which is a lie. He’s called them the Gestapo, he’s encouraged residents and citizens and violent rioters to resist,” she said.

Walz blamed the shooting on the federal surge of forces into the Twin Cities.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz posted to social media. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Walz also called for the state to lead the investigation.

“Minnesota’s justice system will have the last word on this,” Walz said. “It must have the last word. As I told the White House, in no uncertain terms this morning, the federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it.”

This is the third shooting in Minneapolis by federal officials since the Jan. 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. ICE said Good hit an agent with her car while trying to pull away and the agent fired defensive shots.

The Saturday shooting in south Minneapolis occurred during a surge in federal immigration operations under the Trump administration.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said during a news conference that Pretti had a valid permit to carry a firearm.

In response to the shooting, hundreds of protesters gathered in the frigid streets, overtaking several blocks around the site of the incident and prompting street closures. Demonstrators made a memorial, built barricades out of furniture and Dumpsters, and lit fires in the street.

Law enforcement did not appear to be present where the protesters had gathered, though reports say they were stationed at intersections just outside where the protest is taking place.

Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Saturday afternoon to help local authorities in maintaining order, citing the risk of escalating violence.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz said at a separate news conference. “The president must end this operation.”

Federal officials, including Noem, have blamed local leaders like Walz and Frey for stoking the continuing unrest in the state.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and officials say more information will be released as it continues.