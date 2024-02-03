Nikki Haley Voted for Dems Back in 1996, 2004

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Laura Loomer, a pro-Donald Trump activist and journalist, revealed that a Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley voted for Democrats back in 1996 and 2004, thus exposing her true colors once again.

Loomer posted the photos from one of the South Carolina newspapers on Twitter on Feb. 2, 2024.

🚨🚨 Uncovered Newspapers from 2004 prove @NikkiHaley voted Democrat🚨🚨 I have pulled archived copies of South Carolina newspapers and found that In the June 27, 2004 copy of “The State”, it’s documented how Nikki Haley voted for Democrats and started using a different name to… pic.twitter.com/gsYYHuF10W — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 2, 2024

“Uncovered Newspapers from 2004 prove @NikkiHaley voted Democrat. I have pulled archived copies of South Carolina newspapers and found that in the June 27, 2004, copy of ‘The State,’ it’s documented how Nikki Haley voted for Democrats and started using a different name to conceal her Democrat voting record. Makes sense when you see how she’s taking money from Democrats and using Democrat talking points against Trump,” she wrote.

The article that Loomer discovered, titled “Voters Embraced American Dream in Choosing Nikki Haley,” was written by then-editorial page editor Brad Warthen who wrote back in 2004 about Haley voting for Democrats, while adding that she also voted for Democrats in 1996 as well.

“She voted in a Democratic primary in 1996 when she was living in the Orangeburg County, and there was no Republican primary for the Senate seat vacated by the death of Marshall Williams,” Warthen wrote.

A conservative who follows the news would not be very surprised about the recent discovery by Loomer since there were many other times when Haley has been exposing herself as a controlled opposition, at best, or a Hillary Clinton replacement, at worst.

Aside from her running against Trump because he “let us down” — even though she previously pledged to support him if he decides to run for reelection — Haley exposed herself as someone who would have vaccinated-only events, support woke corporations like Disney, approve the mass verification on social media platforms, oust pro-Trump activists (including Loomer) from her rallies and push racial agenda despite previously identifying herself as “white” while voting.