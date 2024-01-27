Nikki Haley Listed as White on Voter Registration Card, Despite Claiming She’s Brown

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Nikki Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate and a former governor of her home state of South Carolina, listed herself as “white” on her voter registration card back in 2001, despite her recent bragging about being brown and Indian.

Three weeks ago, NBC News interviewed Haley who whined about her being a supposed victim of “racism” while she was growing up in the South.

“We were the only Indian family in our small southern town. I was teased every day for being brown. So anyone who wants to question it can go back and look at what I’ve said and how hard to grow up in the Deep South as a brown girl,” a woman who could easily be perceived as an Italian said.

After that, Haley continued telling how hard it was to live in the “racist” South by remembering how she wasn’t allowed to enter the beauty pageant during her high school years because she wasn’t white. Later on, her 1989 high school yearbook photo was discovered and it became clear that the reason why she wasn’t allowed to participate was because she didn’t meet the beauty criteria.

Haley also previously bragged about her being both brown and Indian. However, the bragging was quickly questioned after recently resurfaced information revealed that Haley listed her race as “white” on her 2001 voter registration card, according to the Post and Courier.

The South Carolina Democratic Party obtained the public record and called her out on it, with Dick Harpootlian, the party chairman, saying that Haley has shown a pattern of such actions.

“Haley has been appearing on television interviews where she calls herself a minority — when it suits her. When she registers to vote she says she is white. She has developed a pattern of saying whatever is beneficial to her at the moment,” he said.