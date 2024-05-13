Gavin Newsom Blames Budget Shortfall on Climate Change, not Policy Failures

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) When confronted with the state of California’s disastrous financial situation, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom cited climate change in a recent interview as the reason for the state’s lack of funds.

“Can we explain to Californians how we move from a $100 million surplus to such a significant deficit in just a matter of a few years,” a reporter asked the governor.

After giving a rundown of some of the state’s spending, Newsom continued on to blame climate change, including heavy rains, as the cause of the state’s recent poverty.

Citing “atmospheric rivers,” Newsom suggested that the rain caused California to be late on its tax collections, therefore damaging the state’s bank account.

According to the governor, the “atmospheric rivers” even “had an impact” on the federal IRS.

Newsom used the occasion to sermonize about climate change at greater length:

“If there was any indication that climate change has impacts well beyond those that are often promoted,” he said, “I would consider our financial delays as just another example of why we need to tackle [climate change].”

Of course, Newsom did not mention the numerous absurd policies that his branch of the state government has enacted, signed off on, or permitted at various points in the past several years.

For one, beginning in 2024, 700,000 illegal immigrants began receiving free healthcare on the state dime.

Newsom called that program “a transformative step towards strengthening the health care system for all Californians.”

The governor has attempted to use the mechanisms of the state to resolve the homelessness crisis, which has been reframed as a housing shortage.

“The crisis of homelessness will never be solved without first solving the crisis of housing— the two issues are inextricably linked,” Newsom said, announcing a plan last year for the state of California to begin constructing homes to give for free to homeless people.

Meanwhile, Newsom has taken into consideration issuing reparation payments to the ancestors of slaves, signing off on the creation of a task force in 2020 to investigate the issue.

Although the governor ultimately appears to have deemed the committee’s astronomical proposals, exceeding $800 billion, to be too impractical to implement, the cost of operating the task force alone cost the state more than $1.5 million in wasted funds.

Aside from the numerous issues that Newsom and state Democrats have caused, California’s tax base has also been shrinking, particularly due to the ongoing mass exodus of working people from the state following Newsom’s vigorous COVID lockdowns, leaving mostly destitute residents to pay the bills.

“All people should aspire to that California dream regardless of their income level and regarding their lot in life,” Newsom said in 2021 while inviting the nation’s homeless to his state.