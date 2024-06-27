Newsom Abandons Sacramento for Exclusive Marin County

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a potential display of leftist hypocrisy, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving his family from Sacramento to the affluent and exclusive Marin County, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Newsom justified the move by citing his daughter’s attendance at a private school with a $60,000 annual tuition. His three other children will also relocate.

The governor and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, will continue to partially reside in the state’s capital. According to Politico, the Newsoms’ oldest daughter, Montana, is set to attend The Branson School.

“To ensure continuity in their children’s education, the family will split their time between Sacramento and Marin heading into the coming academic year,” Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon claimed in a statement.

Newsom owns a six-bedroom mansion in Sacramento worth $4.5 million, Politico reported. However, this pales in comparison to Marin County, one of the wealthiest counties in the U.S., reported the New York Post.

Both Gavin and Jennifer Newsom grew up in Marin County and raised their children there before Newsom won the California governorship in 2018.

The move coincides with warnings from Sacramento Sergeant Mark Scurria about a possible spike in crime during the summer.

“With the warm weather, people like getting out and enjoying the city and what it has to offer. You see a small spike in crimes of opportunity, car break-ins or a lot of times, it has to do with intoxication,” Scurria said in an interview with CBS News Sacramento. “As a department, we try to be aware of that.”

Politico also reported that Newsom’s move could hint at potential aspirations beyond his current term as governor, which ends in 2027.

Newsom has long been rumored as a potential contender for the Democratic nomination should an emergency incapacitate President Joe Biden.

He has also emerged as a potential favorite for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, likely surpassing Vice President Kamala Harris, an unpopular Democrat who has not risen to the occasion of the vice presidency.