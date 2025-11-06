Thursday, November 6, 2025

News Outlets Fight for Transparency in Kirk Assassination Case

'Both parties have attempted to chip away at those access rights almost immediately...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A coalition of media outlets is fighting back against efforts by both the prosecution and the defense to keep certain proceedings secret in the Charlie Kirk assassination case.

As Headline USA has reported, both the prosecution and the defense want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has also requested cameras to be banned.

Additionally, the prosecution was allowed to file a secret motion in its dispute over whether the defendant, Tyler Robinson, will be allowed to wear street clothes during court proceedings (Judge Tony Graf ruled in favor of Robinson days later). The parties had a secret hearing over that dispute on Oct. 24, and now they further want to keep the transcripts and minutes from that hearing secret, the Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

According to the Tribune, the coalition of 14 news organizations “filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to notify them of any future requests to limit access to proceedings.”

“Media attorney Michael Judd further asked 4th District Judge Tony F. Graf Jr. to allow the news organizations to weigh in on any closure requests,” the Tribune reported.

Media attorney Judd reportedly wrote in the motion that “both parties have attempted to chip away at those access rights almost immediately.”

The motion also seeks relief for an “infringement” that the media has already suffered—that being the secret motion in the argument over Robinson’s clothing.

Along with the Tribune, the news outlets attached to the motion are the Associated Press, Fox 13 News, Millard County Chronicle Progress, KOAL Castle Country Radio, KUER, Lehi Free Press, The Park Record, CBS Broadcasting, The New York Times, CNN, Fox News and Law & Crime Network.

Additionally, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, spoke in favor of televising the proceedings in her recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear,” she said.

“We deserve to have cameras in there.”

Robinson’s next hearing is set for Jan. 16. He has yet to enter a plea.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
