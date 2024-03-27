New Footage Shows Abortion Org. Employees Discuss Murdering Unborn Babies

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The new footage revealed that Planned Parenthood admitted the “financial incentive” to sell body parts of murdered unborn babies and described how to mutilate them to hide violations of the federal partial-birth abortion law.

The previously censored undercover footage of PP abortion officials admitting to the evil acts was played for the first time in a Congressional hearing on March 19, 2024.

The video clips are from unreleased undercover footage that was subpoenaed from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) by the House Oversight Committee in late 2015, according to the CMP itself.

The clips were publicly played for the first time by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R–Ga., at a Congressional hearing with Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on “Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting.”

In one of the clips, PP New York City’s Medical Director for Abortion Services, Stacy De-Lin, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the selling of the body parts of unborn babies.

In another clip, PP Gulf Coast’s Chief Medical Officer, Ann Schutt-Aine, described how she can mutilate the body of a baby being delivered alive in a late-term abortion to try to hide a violation of the federal partial-birth abortion law to provide the rest of the body whole for more organ sales.

“If I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA [partial-birth abortion],” she said.

PPGC’s Vice President of Abortion Access, Tram Nguyen, was also recorded describing how babies can be delivered missing only an arm.

“[O]ther days it’s [the fetus is] like more intact where it’s like maybe only like an arm that’s disarticulated,” she said.

A National Abortion Federation sponsor, Connie Cantrell of Cedar River Clinics, talked about her “clinic’s” business with fetal organ wholesaler StemExpress.

“I just went into this, and it was very good. And now we’ve gone through our first year, I mean, I was looking at numbers of $250,000 a year,” she said.

However, the most disturbing clip was the recording of Uta Landy, the national director of PP’s abortion training programs, the Ryan Residency Training Program and the Fellowship in Complex Family Planning, during which she read the quotes from trainees about the psychological trauma of murdering unborn babies to an audience of several hundred late-term baby murderers.

“An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross,” Landy quoted one of the trainees, to which the audience erupted in laughter and applause.