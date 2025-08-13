Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Netanyahu Releases Video Urging Iranians To Revolt Against Their Government

The video comes amid signs that Israel is preparing to launch another war on Iran...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event marking the acceptance of Israel into the United States government's visa waiver program, in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2023. Netanyahu will speak before Congress in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing Israel’s fight against Hamas and other adversaries. But the Israeli leader's speech Wednesday comes as the Biden administration is urging him to focus on closing a deal ending the devastating nine-month war in Gaza. (Chaim Goldberg/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday where he spoke in English and urged the “people of Iran” to revolt against their government.

“As our founding father, Theodor Herzl, said of the Jewish state, ‘If you will it, it is no dream,’” Netanyahu said in the video released on the Prime Minister of Israel’s X account. “And I say to you, ‘if you will it, a free Iran is no dream.’ Now is the time for action. Now is the time to fight for freedom.”

Netanyahu claimed in the video that Iranian leadership had “forced” the 12-Day War upon Israel. But the conflict started when Israel launched major US-backed airstrikes on Iran on June 13, an operation that was conducted under the cover of negotiations between the US and Iran.

The Israeli leader released similar videos addressed to the Iranian people during the war, and his latest message comes amid growing signs that Israel is preparing to launch another war on Iran. While the US and Israel framed the initial war as a victory, Iran was able to strike significant blows on Israel with its ballistic missiles until the final moments of the conflict, and the attacks failed to collapse the government.

Since the ceasefire, Israeli officials have continued to threaten to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I suggest to Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he leaves his bunker, he occasionally lift his eyes to the sky and listen carefully to every buzz,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

President Trump has also been threatening to bomb Iran if it restarts uranium enrichment, which makes diplomacy between the US and Iran unlikely since Tehran is seeking assurances it wouldn’t be attacked again during future negotiations. Iranian officials have also made clear that they wouldn’t engage in talks if the US continues to demand zero enrichment.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pentagon to Create ‘Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force’
Next article
New ICE Facility to Open in Tennessee after Vote

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com