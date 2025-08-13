Netanyahu Releases Video Urging Iranians To Revolt Against Their Government

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video on Tuesday where he spoke in English and urged the “people of Iran” to revolt against their government.

“As our founding father, Theodor Herzl, said of the Jewish state, ‘If you will it, it is no dream,’” Netanyahu said in the video released on the Prime Minister of Israel’s X account. “And I say to you, ‘if you will it, a free Iran is no dream.’ Now is the time for action. Now is the time to fight for freedom.”

Netanyahu claimed in the video that Iranian leadership had “forced” the 12-Day War upon Israel. But the conflict started when Israel launched major US-backed airstrikes on Iran on June 13, an operation that was conducted under the cover of negotiations between the US and Iran.

The Israeli leader released similar videos addressed to the Iranian people during the war, and his latest message comes amid growing signs that Israel is preparing to launch another war on Iran. While the US and Israel framed the initial war as a victory, Iran was able to strike significant blows on Israel with its ballistic missiles until the final moments of the conflict, and the attacks failed to collapse the government.

Since the ceasefire, Israeli officials have continued to threaten to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I suggest to Iranian dictator Khamenei that when he leaves his bunker, he occasionally lift his eyes to the sky and listen carefully to every buzz,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

President Trump has also been threatening to bomb Iran if it restarts uranium enrichment, which makes diplomacy between the US and Iran unlikely since Tehran is seeking assurances it wouldn’t be attacked again during future negotiations. Iranian officials have also made clear that they wouldn’t engage in talks if the US continues to demand zero enrichment.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.