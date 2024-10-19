Judge Allows Thousands of UNC Records to Remain Secret in COVID Transparency Lawsuit

( Stephen Horn , Headline USA ) Thousands of University of North Carolina records about coronavirus research will be kept secret—at least for now—after a state judge ruled on Friday against medical watchdog U.S. Right to Know, which is suing UNC as part of its investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

“In a court hearing today before NC Judge Alyson Grine, the University of North Carolina argued against disclosing to the public about 50,000 pages of documents, mostly of Prof. Ralph Baric, possibly holding clues about the origins of Covid-19,” U.S. Right to Know Executive Director Gary Ruskin said on Twitter/X following Friday’s hearing.

“In her decision today, Judge Grine largely sided with UNC and against public disclosure. However, Judge Grine did order UNC to make 251 documents public,” he said.

UNC’s possible connection to the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been previously highlighted by U.S. Right to Know, including in documents related to Project DEFUSE, a research proposal which involved enhancing the infectivity of bat coronaviruses.

A draft of that proposal obtained by U.S. Right to Know shows that the researchers planned to secretly conduct elements of this research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with a comment by leading UNC coronavirologist Dr. Ralph Baric noting that American researchers would “likely freak out” if they knew that the gain-of-function research would be taking place under the lower biosafety level of the Chinese facility.

In 2022, after filing a number of requests under North Carolina public records law, including documents and communications related to Baric and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, U.S. Right to Know filed a lawsuit in the state court over 50,000 pages of responsive documents that UNC had withheld.

We have filed an FOI lawsuit against the University of North Carolina, for seven public records requests during the last 21 months about the work of @UNC Prof. Ralph Baric and others, related to the origins of Covid-19. #FOIA https://t.co/H4BtZMzMvo pic.twitter.com/o7dLeA5Z3G — Gary Ruskin (@garyruskin) April 21, 2022