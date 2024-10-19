Quantcast
Biden-Harris Agents Boat Foreign Nationals After Texas Guard Pepper Spray Incident

'This is called child trafficking...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A shocking viral video showed federal authorities rushing to assist foreign nationals after the Texas National Guard successfully blocked them from trespassing and entering the U.S. illegally. 

The video, captured by reporter John Ritchie and shared on the “Viral News NYC” X page on Friday, showed 10 individuals (6 adults and 4 children) being shot at with pepper balls by the Texas National Guard as they stood near a border fence. 

The group, desperate to avoid the pepper spray, ran across the Rio Grande, covering their mouths with their hands while assisting the visibly young children. They began pleading for help in Spanish. 

“They’re being shot at. They shot rubber bullets at them,” Ritchie said in the video, as a bystander coughed from the powerful spray. 

Meanwhile, a U.S. Border Patrol airboat hovered nearby, observing the foreign nationals struggling to breathe, with one minor appearing to have difficulty. 

“Ayuda,” they yelled, meaning “Help.”  

Ritchie reported hearing a woman say, “Ayuda, el niño,” referring to the distressed boy.  

“Por favor,” she shouted, pleading for assistance. 

U.S. Border Patrol agents allowed the man with the affected child to board the boat.  

While it’s unclear what happened next, Ritchie claimed the child was taken to receive medical help. 

On X, many criticized the foreign nationals for putting the child at risk, with some speculating that the children may have been trafficked.  

Some accents indicated that the individuals may be of Venezuelan origin.

 

