Saturday, October 19, 2024

‘Queen of Cringe’: Kamala’s Pre-Recorded Skit for Al Smith Dinner Falls Flat

'I don’t even know what that noise [the audience] is making...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Call her the queen of cringe.

Kamala Harris made headlines after skipping the annual Al Smith Dinner, reportedly marking the first time in 40 years that a presidential candidate has not attended the Catholic charity event. Instead, she submitted a pre-recorded video that drew criticism for its feeble attempt at humor and for mocking Catholicism.

The video featured former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon, who delivered a comedic skit that mocked the Catholic Church. In the sketch, Shannon claimed Jesus would fact-check the event, likening the dinner’s importance to that of the Last Supper.

Harris chimed in, suggesting that insulting Catholics at the dinner would be like “criticizing Detroit in Detroit,” referencing former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about a potential Democratic victory in November warning, “the whole country will end up being like Detroit,” while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club.

During the skit, Harris asked Shannon if there was anything she shouldn’t mention. Shannon replied, “Don’t lie. Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor,” poking fun at tenants of the Catholic religion. Harris responded, “Indeed. Especially thy neighbor’s election results,” making a thinly veiled jab at Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

The audience appeared uncomfortable throughout the performance, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visibly cringing at the lengthy skit. The most bizarre moment came when Shannon exclaimed, “We need a woman to represent us! A woman brings more heart, more compassion…in a field dominated by men! It’s time for a woman bro!” Scant applause and awkward silence followed the painfully awkward video.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan commented on the audience’s reaction, equating the skit to embarrassing moments in parenting. He noted, “I don’t even know what that noise [the audience] is making.”

Harris has faced criticism for her shifting accents and public persona, drawing the ire of analysts. Sky News Australia’s Emily Wilson labeled her the “epitome of cringe,” while former Trump advisor Stephen Miller mocked her changing accent on X, stating, “This is her seventh new accent in four weeks.”

Trump also criticized Harris for skipping the dinner, calling it “disrespectful to Catholics.” He also quipped, “There’s a group called White Dudes for Harris, but I’m not worried about them. Their wives and their wives’ lovers are voting for me.”

Harris’s campaign team defended her absence, stating she would focus on campaigning in key battleground states in the weeks leading up to Election Day. By forgoing the dinner, Harris became the first presidential candidate since Walter Mondale in 1984 to miss the event, which has historically sought to promote bipartisan unity and fun roastings while supporting the Catholic Church.

The Al Smith Dinner is known for its light-hearted humor and camaraderie among political rivals. Harris’s decision to skip the event and submit a pre-recorded video has sparked debate about her unconventional approach to campaigning, interviews, and public engagement as the election approaches.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
