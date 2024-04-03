Midweek Memo: Maharrey Offers Ideas on Navigating Fiscal Challenges

(Money Metals News Service) Reflecting on his childhood in this episode of Money Metals’ Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey recalls those playground disputes where challenges were met with the retort, “Oh yeah? What are you going to do about it?!”

This question isn’t merely child’s play; it’s fundamentally about accountability. If one cannot back up their words with actions, then they’re merely making noise. This realization becomes more poignant when considering the habitual critique of the powers-that-be for their mishandling of various issues.

Merely pointing out problems is insufficient; real solutions are necessary. That’s why he recently emphasized the importance of local grassroots activism in supporting sound money through Money Metals Exchange and the Sound Money Defense League, offering a tangible response to systemic issues.

The Urgency of Solutions: Beyond Critique: The Call for Actionable Solutions

The matter of the national debt, however, presents a colossal challenge. Frankly, it’s unlikely that the current leadership is prepared or even capable of adopting the radical measures needed to address this crisis.

Yet, even in acknowledging the daunting nature of this task, it’s instructive to look back at historical figures like Thomas Jefferson, who demonstrated that with sufficient political will, significant reductions in national debt are possible through disciplined fiscal policies.

Analyzing Market Anomalies: Unusual Trends in Gold Prices and Treasury Yields

Turning our attention to the gold and silver markets, we observe an unusual trend: both gold prices and bond yields are rising, which traditionally do not occur in tandem. This anomaly can be attributed to a mix of factors, including inflation expectations and geopolitical tensions.

Notably, the continuous rally in gold and silver prices amidst these conditions underscores the resilience and appeal of precious metals as safe-haven assets.

Driving Forces Behind Economic Indicators: Inflation, Global Dynamics, and Supply Concerns

Mike identifies three primary factors he believes are driving Treasury yields higher alongside the price of gold:

Inflation Realization : The market might be coming to terms with the fact that inflation is not as under control as previously thought. This awakening could be driving real buying in the gold market as an inflation hedge. Suppose investors start to believe that the Federal Reserve’s measures have not been sufficient to tackle price inflation effectively. In that case, this realization can prompt a move towards gold, and simultaneously, expectations of inflation could push Treasury yields higher as investors demand higher yields to compensate for reduced purchasing power over time.

: The market might be coming to terms with the fact that inflation is not as under control as previously thought. This awakening could be driving real buying in the gold market as an inflation hedge. Suppose investors start to believe that the Federal Reserve’s measures have not been sufficient to tackle price inflation effectively. In that case, this realization can prompt a move towards gold, and simultaneously, expectations of inflation could push Treasury yields higher as investors demand higher yields to compensate for reduced purchasing power over time. Global Influence and De-Dollarization Efforts : Mike points out that the American and Western perspectives are not the only ones that matter in the gold market. With a significant portion of gold buying concentrated in emerging markets and the East, particularly in China, these investors could be responding to different dynamics, such as efforts to move away from the U.S. dollar. This shift could support the price of gold independently of Western investment trends. Simultaneously, if these investors are also moving away from U.S. Treasury bonds, this could contribute to the rise in Treasury yields due to reduced demand.

: Mike points out that the American and Western perspectives are not the only ones that matter in the gold market. With a significant portion of gold buying concentrated in emerging markets and the East, particularly in China, these investors could be responding to different dynamics, such as efforts to move away from the U.S. dollar. This shift could support the price of gold independently of Western investment trends. Simultaneously, if these investors are also moving away from U.S. Treasury bonds, this could contribute to the rise in Treasury yields due to reduced demand. Supply and Demand Dynamics in the Treasury Market: The federal government’s continued issuance of Treasury bonds to finance its spending is creating an oversupply, leading to lower prices and higher yields. Mike suggests that this dynamic is a primary reason for the rising yields, exacerbated by the Fed’s tapering actions which have reduced its bond purchases. This imbalance between supply and demand in the Treasury market is a critical factor contributing to the higher yields.

Implications of Fiscal and Monetary Policies: Challenges and Potential Strategies

Mike also underscores the broader fiscal and monetary policy implications of these dynamics, noting the challenges posed by the federal government’s spending habits and the potential for the Federal Reserve to return to quantitative easing to support the Treasury market.

Mike highlights the complex interplay between fiscal policy, central bank actions, and market forces in influencing the movements of both gold prices and Treasury yields.

The expectation of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, driven by market speculation and investor confidence, is another factor propelling the gold rally.

Yet, the simultaneous rise in treasury bond yields suggests a deeper undercurrent of market dynamics, possibly hinting at the market’s awakening to the reality of persistent inflation and the limitations of the Fed’s conventional monetary tools in addressing the burgeoning debt crisis.

Jefferson’s Enduring Wisdom: Fiscal Responsibility Through Historical Lenses

The enduring solution to the national debt problem, much like the answer to a child’s challenge on the playground, lies in actionable strategies rather than mere criticism.

The example set by Jefferson during his presidency offers a blueprint for fiscal prudence: significant government spending cuts and a steadfast commitment to using surplus revenues for debt reduction.

It was Jefferson’s rigorous frugality and simplification of government that facilitated a substantial decrease in the national debt, despite the financial burdens of the Louisiana Purchase.

Thomas Jefferson articulated his vision for a lean and efficient government in a letter to Elbridge Gerry in 1799, where he wrote, “I am for a government rigorously frugal and simple, applying all the possible savings of the public revenue to the discharge of the national debt, and not for a multiplication of officers and salaries merely to make partisans, and for increasing, by every device, the public debt, on the principle of its being a public blessing.”

This quote encapsulates Jefferson’s approach to fiscal policy, emphasizing the importance of frugality, the reduction of unnecessary government expenditures, and the prioritization of debt reduction over the expansion of government and its debt.

Jefferson’s principles reflect a stark contrast to contemporary fiscal practices, advocating for a government that lives within its means and focuses on the long-term financial health of the nation.

Yet, the political landscape today seems bereft of the will to embrace such stringent measures. Modern fiscal policies have increasingly favored the expansion of government reach and expenditures, exacerbating the debt crisis rather than addressing it.

This departure from Jeffersonian principles highlights a dire need for a return to fiscal conservatism, characterized by a government that lives within its means and prioritizes the reduction of its debt burden.

To Lafayette, Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1823, expressing his ideals on government expenditure and public debt:

“A rigid economy of the public contributions and an absolute interdiction of all useless expenses will go far toward keeping the government honest and unoppressive.”

This communication to Lafayette encapsulates Jefferson’s enduring belief in the necessity of strict fiscal discipline and the avoidance of unnecessary government spending.

Jefferson regarded such principles as essential for maintaining a government that is both trustworthy and not burdensome to its citizens, highlighting his vision for a government that maximizes efficiency and minimizes its financial and regulatory impact on the lives of the people.

As the national debt continues its upward trajectory, the wisdom of diversifying one’s portfolio with precious metals becomes increasingly apparent. Gold and silver stand as bastions of real value in an era of fiscal irresponsibility and monetary inflation.

Investing in these precious metals is not merely a strategic financial decision; it’s a prudent safeguard against the eventual repercussions of unchecked government spending and debt accumulation.

In this episode, Mike Maharrey addresses several key questions related to fiscal policy, the national debt, and the dynamics of the gold and silver markets, along with potential solutions and implications.

Key Questions and Answers

1. What can be done about the issues the “powers that be” are causing?

Answer: “I spend a lot of time identifying problems and pointing out how the powers that be are mucking stuff up. I really don’t want to be that guy just running my mouth pontificating with no real solutions. That’s why last week I talked about the power of local activism to support sound money. That’s a real workable solution to a real problem.”

2. How can the national debt problem be addressed?

Answer: “The blueprint that I’m going to suggest is one that Thomas Jefferson used to pay down the debt when he was president… it would at least stop these fools in Washington DC from digging America deeper and deeper into the hole.”

3. Why are both Treasury yields and the price of gold rising simultaneously?

Answer: “The fact that monetary policy still really isn’t tight right, it’s actually loose… inflation is an increase in the money supply… Maybe some people in the markets are waking up to reality and the reality is the Fed hasn’t done enough to slay price inflation.”

4. What does the rising price of gold and silver indicate?

Answer: “Gold actually closed yesterday at about $2,290 an ounce… silver was up about 4% on Tuesday back over $26 an ounce. Silver charted four times the percentage gain as gold… this continues the Bull Run that’s been ongoing for several weeks now.”

5. Is the current fiscal and monetary policy sustainable?

Answer: “If they do not get the spending under control, the entire thing is going to collapse because they can’t keep borrowing money indefinitely… the bond Market’s not going to let that happen.”

6. What solutions exist for the national debt and fiscal irresponsibility?

Answer: “The government can do two things: it can raise taxes or it can cut spending… the real situation, even if it raises taxes, there’s no way it can raise taxes to the level that it’s spending. There has to be significant spending cuts.”

7. What role do gold and silver play in this context?

Answer: “When you look at the trajectory of the debt and the spending and big government, you’re going to need to have some real money… makes now the perfect time to talk to a Money Metals precious metal specialist.”

8. What’s the future outlook for fiscal policy and the economy?

Answer: “The sad reality is the politicians in DC don’t have the political will to follow Jefferson’s blueprint… their idea of spending cuts is to increase the budget by a little less than they had originally planned and then they literally call that a cut.”

In conclusion, while the challenges we face are formidable, history provides us with lessons and strategies for navigating these troubled waters. Fiscal discipline, government spending cuts, and judicious investment in precious metals such as through Money Metals Exchange are essential components of a comprehensive approach to safeguarding economic stability and ensuring a prosperous future.