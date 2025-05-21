Nancy Mace Teases Nude Photo in Attack on Ex-Fiancé

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Tuesday displayed a printed nude photo of herself—allegedly taken without her consent by her ex-fiancé—while pressing South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to prosecute him and other men for sexual misconduct.

Mace introduced the photo, which was mounted on cardboard, to illustrate her proposed bills protecting victims of potential predatory behavior. The photo appears to be a still from a security camera inside a living room and shows the silhouette of a woman, whom Mace identified as herself.

Earlier Tuesday, Mace said she was going to show her naked body on the House floor, which prompted allegations that she was simply doing a publicity stunt, as well as jokes about her attention-seeking behavior. The jokes didn’t stop when Mace’s photo turned out to be not as graphic as what many were expecting.

The South Carolina congresswoman said the photo was secretly recorded by her former fiancé, Patrick Bryant. Bryant—engaged to Mace from May 2022 until 2023—is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to Live 5 News.

“This is sick, this is perverted,” Mace said, holding up several images of other alleged victims. “This is criminal, and these men walk free today in South Carolina. I can’t unsee the sexual assault and the rape of this young woman in the tape that I accidentally uncovered.”

She continued: “These men should be behind bars. These weren’t accidents. These were premeditated. They were planned. They were filmed. They were stored, meticulously organized, categorized, cataloged private [in a] hidden folder.”

Bryant fired back in remarks to Politico, accusing Mace of making the allegations only on the House floor, where she is “purportedly shielded by legal immunity.”

As quoted by Politico, Bryant continued, “If she believed them to be true and there was evidence to support her accusations, she would say them outside the chamber — away from her public role and protections and pursue them through proper legal channels. She has not done so, because she cannot.”

Mace first leveled her accusations in a February floor speech, naming Bryant and three others as alleged perpetrators of sex crimes, including trafficking and nonconsensual recording.

“I am living proof that even as a member of Congress, I found myself face-to-face with the darkest corners of humanity,” Mace stated.

She added: “In November of 2023, I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable. We are talking about rape, nonconsensual photos, nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district.”

The DOJ is currently representing Mace in a defamation lawsuit filed by one of the men named by Mace.