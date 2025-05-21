DOJ Probing Chicago Mayor for Anti-White Hiring Practices

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has opened an investigation into Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson after he admitted to enforcing anti-white hiring practices in the city government.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who oversees the division, notified Johnson of the active inquiry in a two-page letter on Monday.

The probe follows Johnson’s public boast on Sunday about exclusively hiring black Americans for top posts within his administration.

Among the top officials Johnson identified as black are the heads of Business and Economic Neighborhood Development, the Department of Planning and the Department of Infrastructure, as well as his chief operations officer, budget director and senior advisor.

Johnson justified his hiring practices, claiming they aimed at ensuring “that our people get a chance to grow their business.”

Quoting these remarks in her letter, Dhillon wants to know whether the City of Chicago is “engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination…”

“If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions,” Dhillon wrote.

She noted that the DOJ has not reached any conclusions and urged Johnson to cooperate. He has been asked to contact the DOJ to arrange a “mutually agreeable date and time” to discuss the scope of the investigation.

Johnson downplayed the seriousness of the DOJ probe, countering: “I am calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the Trump administration and its discriminatory practices in their hiring.”

The Chicago mayor claimed his “administration reflects the country,” while that of Trump reflects “the country club.”