Muslims in Indonesia Protest Coldplay, Accuse of Pushing LGBT Propaganada

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Hundreds of Muslims started protesting a concert of British pop band Coldplay at a venue in Indonesia, claiming that the band was promoting LGBT propaganda.

A group of around 400 people gathered to protest the concert at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta after failure to sway public opinion and cancel the concert altogether, according to the Gateway Pundit.

Tens of thousands of people attended the concert, which was the band’s only stop in the Asian nation for their “Music of the Spheres World Tour.”

One of the larger Muslim groups gathered outside of the stadium identified itself as the “anti-LGBT movement.”

“We are here for the sake of guarding our young generation in this country from efforts that could corrupt youth,” one of the protesters said. “As Indonesian Muslims, we have to reject the Coldplay concert.”

Several protesters made posters accusing Coldplay of “LGBT propaganda” and claimed that the band damaged the country’s “faith and morals.”

Protesters shouted at concertgoers and some of them got into a scuffle with police officers.

Anwar Abbas, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council, also called out the band for their support of the LGBT agenda.

“We know that Coldplay supports LGBT, but now the question is, is the LGBT behavior in line with… our constitution?” he said. “There are six religions recognized in this country, and not one of them allows and tolerates LGBT practice.”

Tour promoters assured the members of the council that no LGBT themes, acts or messages would take place during the performance.

Homosexuality is legal in Indonesia with the exception of the Islamic Aceh province, which remains staunchly conservative.

Over 4,000 police officers were on the scene.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, previously donned rainbow-clad clothing in support of the LGBT lobby. He also waved a pride flag on stage during concerts.

/ i think we all need a video of chris martin dancing to people of the pride waving the pride flag during coldplay argentina, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/4oXqR84oqY — Dae (@daesdead) November 3, 2022

The band did not comment on the protests.