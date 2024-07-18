Elon Musk Says He’s Pulling X and SpaceX HQs from California

(Headline USA) Elon Musk announced this week that he will relocate the headquarters for X and SpaceX out of California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law barring school districts from notifying parents if their child starts identifying as a different gender.

Musk has been previously outspoken against the bill, AB 1955, arguing last year that it would “force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

On Tuesday, the billionaire entrepreneur said he would be doing just that.

“This is the final straw,” he wrote on X. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

SpaceX has its headquarters just outside Los Angeles, and X is headquartered in downtown San Francisco.

Musk similarly relocated Tesla’s headquarters from northern California to Texas in 2021.

California Assemblyman Chris Ward dismissed Musk’s criticism of AB 1955, predicting Musk won’t end up leaving the state.

“We’ve heard this heretical threat before when Mr. Musk announced he was moving business out of California during the pandemic only in reality to expand his operations in Silicon Valley,” Ward claimed.

“We are proud to have a state that both stands up for the civil rights of others, while also providing a thriving environment in which to learn skills and prosper in entrepreneurial life—just like the conditions that have helped his companies succeed,” Ward added.



Newsom also responded to Musk’s statement, sharing an image of Musk next to former President Donald Trump and writing, “You bent the knee.”

Musk fired back in response, “You never get off your knees.”

Musk’s jab at Newsom comes just days after the former endorsed Trump for the 2024 election and pledged a monthly donation of $45 million to his campaign.

Musk appears to have been heavily swayed by Saturday’s attempted assassination of Trump, to which Trump responded by fiercely pumping his fist and exhorting rallygoers to “Fight! Fight! Fight!” before being whisked away.