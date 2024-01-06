MURDOCK: For Trump to Restore Camelot, He First Must Free His Excalibur

(Deroy Murdock and Joe Diamond, Headline USA) At a recent pro-Hamas demonstration at the Midtown Manhattan headquarters of the unmentionable “Paper of Record,” activists vandalized an NYPD squad car.

Some of the jihadists turned its hood into a pop-up refreshment stand and served tea to their thirsty comrades. Shrieking “Intifada!” for hours evidently wreaks hell on one’s throat.

Young officers looked on, unsure how to respond. It’s no wonder. Since 2020, the fascist far Left has demonized the police and tried to defund them into oblivion.

Yet, these same demoralized cops—and their 800,000 brothers and sisters in blue across this land—are the key to saving America.

As with King Arthur and Excalibur, an extraordinary individual must liberate the sword of law enforcement and wield it effectively against those who would obliterate this constitutional republic.

Last month, a pack of jihadists stormed the White House gates and splattered them with fake blood and red-paint handprints. Whatever one thinks of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’s current tenant, attacks on the Executive Mansion must be punished.

Like Hamas’s anti-Israel butchery, these outrages are part of the far-Left’s relentless assault on Western civilization.

“To put 300,000 terrorist sympathizers in the streets of Washington on short notice, you need a well-oiled machine,” Washington Times columnist Don Feder observed. “They’re the result of a coalition of radicals united by their hatred of America and the West—a coalition that is willing to condone the most horrific violence to advance the revolution.”

Only a leader with stones of steel—and legions of disciplined, dedicated patriots—can reverse this catastrophe.

Without the presidency, Donald J. Trump is just a private citizen. He made the Bully Pulpit great again, and still preaches effectively, even without it. He also enjoys (as we noted in a previous article) a tight bond with the police.

One of us produces WABC Radio’s Cop Talk program. Joe Diamond has spoken to countless officers who want Trump back in the Oval Office. Likewise, they enthusiastically support his pro public-safety agenda, which includes plans to bolster police departments and toughen punishment for assaulting cops.

“We will restore law and order to our communities,” Trump promised voters in Durham, New Hampshire, on Dec. 16: “I’m going to indemnify, through the federal government, all police officers and law enforcement officials throughout the United States from being destroyed by the radical Left for taking strong actions against crime.”

Police officers have an even larger role to play in America’s salvation. This is where Trump should crank his bully pulpit to full volume.

At every campaign stop—in his typically awe-inspiring fashion—Trump must galvanize every patriotic police officer.

Specifically, he should:

Urge cops to take their rightful place in the front ranks of Trump’s movement to rescue America.

Remind them that they are America’s domestic boots on the ground and are essential to restoring the rule of law.

Assure cops that he has their backs as does no other leader.

Explain that America’s fascist far Left is now a tool of global jihad.

This new year will challenge cops in unprecedented ways. Until the election, Trump’s main role will be “encourager in chief.” But he knows that the police will not hesitate to serve the people—even if that means resisting corrupt big-city Democrats who do everything in their power to keep cops from legitimately using theirs.

As its 250th birthday approaches, America stands athwart the mother of all crossroads. Either we capitulate to the foreign and domestic forces that are dedicated to burying us, or we crush them.

From Rome onward, history offers cautionary tales that enlighten today’s predicament. Consider this one: In the early 1930s, Germany’s Weimar Republic could have extinguished the evil in its midst.

Alas, its inaction killed the Republic and sealed the doom of some 20 million innocent Europeans and legions of Allies who liberated them. America must avoid the same plight.

President Trump, U.S. law enforcement awaits your clarion call.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Joe Diamond produces WABC Radio’s Cop Talk program.