Jack Smith Issues Outrageous Court Filing that Trump Will Murder Democrats

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Special counsel Jack Smith recently submitted a filing in a Washington, D.C., appellate court alleging that if charges were dismissed against former President Donald Trump on the basis of presidential immunity, future presidents would use the State of the Union address to rile up their supporters and encourage them “to kill opposing lawmakers.”

The 82-page document said that Trump’s petition to the court arguing that his efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election were part of his job function would set a precedent of the White House allowing wanton political violence,the Post Millenial reported.

“In [Trump’s] view, a court should treat a President’s criminal conduct as immune from prosecution as long as it takes the form of correspondence with a state official about a matter in which there is a federal interest, a meeting with a member of the Executive Branch, or a statement on a matter of public concern,” Smith wrote.

Smith added that operating this way would allow future presidents to engage in all kinds of corruption, as long as it was within the confines of the federal government.

He gave the example of the president possibly instructing the FBI director to plant evidence, or hiring an assassin under a government contract.

“Because in each of these scenarios, the President could assert that he was simply executing the laws; or communicating with the Department of Justice; or discharging his powers as Commander-in-Chief; or engaging in foreign diplomacy,” Smith wrote.

Democrats, who tacitly supported political violence for month ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising in service of their own political advantage, claiming it was protected “free speech,” have exercised a stunning and brazen lack of self-awareness in their attacks on Trump and his supporters, as well as a possible lack of foresight or disregard for the unintended consequences of their norm-violating actions.

Several conservatives accused Smith of attempting to provoke violence against the former president due to his extreme language and examples.

Some pointed out that this had happened before: Nicholas Roske had plans to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the media hyped up the leaked opinion on Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022.

This is the kind of rhetoric that inspires people like Nicholas Roske to try and assassinate Justice Kavanaugh. When will Jack Smith be tried for incitement? — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) January 4, 2024

Another Twitter user posted a video compilation of Leftist talking heads painting Trump as a vicious, vindictive, attempted Nazi dictator and stoke fear in their viewers.

NEW VIDEO: ARE DEMOCRATS AND THE MEDIA PURPOSELY ATTEMPTING TO INCITE VIOLENCE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP? Watch this video and decide for yourself. Democrats and their media propagandists are engaging in dangerous rhetoric about Donald Trump. They have called for Trump to be… pic.twitter.com/tVY3m0TqO7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 26, 2023

Trump’s case in the district court of far-left D.C. judge Tanya Chutkan is on hold as it goes through the appeals process. The case is currently under review by the Supreme Court, although the high court has yet to say whether it will eventually hear it.

However, arguments for the appeals court are scheduled for Tuesday, according to Smith’s filing.