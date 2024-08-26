MURDOCK: What Kamala’s Voters Don’t Know about Her Could Hurt America

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Ignorance is bliss. It also is Kamala Harris’s secret weapon.

The American people can make wise decisions, but only when they have quite enough information to do so.

Alas, an August 14 Media Research Center survey confirms that most 2020 Biden–Harris voters know shockingly little about her far-Left record.

Staggering majorities of the 800 registered Democrats and 400 independents in McLaughlin & Associates’ poll were stunningly unfamiliar with Kamala’s neo-Marxist words and deeds.

Last week’s Democrat National Convention taught her voters far more about Kamala’s passion for cooking than about her extremist statements and actions:

Kamala would consider enfranchising Death Row inmates. Don Lemon asked her at an April 22, 2019, CNN town hall if imprisoned felons “like the Boston Marathon bomber, on Death Row, people who are convicted of sexual assault, they should be allowed to vote?”

Rather than laugh at this concept, Kamala said: “I think we should have that conversation.”

Among those surveyed, 86% were unaware or unsure of her views on turning every Death Row into a voting precinct.

Of those polled, 81% were unacquainted with Kamala’s desire to junk their private medical policies.

Kamala promoted freedom for violent protesters during summer 2020’s George Floyd riots. She urged supporters via Facebook and Twitter to “chip in” donations for the Minnesota Freedom Fund. MFF bailed out rioters. Some then attacked and killed people. This was news to 78% of those polled.

Another 71% were astonished that Kamala backed defunding the police. She told Nick Cannon of Power 106-FM in Los Angeles: “We have to redirect resources” from law enforcement to schools and small businesses. “For too long, people have confused achieving public safety with putting more cops on the street.”

Kamala suggested abolishing ICE. On June 24, 2018, MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt asked if she agreed with a supporter’s “Abolish ICE” placard. Kamala said, “We’ve got to critically reexamine ICE,” and added, “we need to probably think about starting from scratch.” This surprised 77% of Biden–Harris voters.

In 2019, GovTrack ranked Kamala the most liberal/least conservative U.S. senator—left of Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders. GovTrack gave her a 0.00% conservative rating and Sanders a slightly more right-wing 0.02%. GovTrack self-censored its scorecard, but Internet Archives’ priceless Wayback Machine preserved it. Among participants, 75% were new to Kamala as the Senate’s No.1 Leftist. Her co-sponsorship of the über-liberal Green New Deal escaped 73% of respondents.

Kamala disagrees that illegal aliens who invade America are criminals. “I know what a criminal looks like who’s committing a crime,” she told CBS News. “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.” Of those asked, 74% had not heard Kamala’s statement.

So, why do so many know so little about so much of Kamala’s record? MRC’s subjects chiefly rely on broadcast and cable TV news. MRC says that its “examination of ABC, CBS and NBC evening news coverage in the three weeks since Harris became the leading Democratic candidate (July 21 to August 10) shows eight of these ten issues received ZERO attention from these newscasts, while two others received only minor coverage.”

That’s right: Zero airtime—positive, negative, or neutral—on eight of the Democrat presidential nominee’s highly relevant positions. Two other policies earned cursory coverage: Kamala endorsed slavery reparations and briefly visited the US–Mexico border—once.

This is media malpractice.

Republicans and conservatives must use rallies, speeches, broadcast and digital ads, print, social media, e-mails, text messages, billboards, one-on-one discussions, dormitory debates, smoke signals, and carrier pigeons to educate Democrats and independents on what they do not know about Kamala Harris, starting with these 10 frightening facts.

Ignorance is bliss, but the truth will set America free.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.