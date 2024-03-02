Quantcast
Saturday, March 2, 2024

MURDOCK: Fani Under Fire for Getting Rump Instead of Trump

This is either a kickback scam or #MeToo in reverse....

Posted by Editor 1
Fani Willis
Fani Willis / PHOTO: AP

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USAThe fun never sets in the Atlanta courtroom of Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. That is the red-hot scene of the adults-only reality TV hit called The Real Prosecutors of Fulton County.

As the Associated Press observed on Wednesday, a perilous political matter has “taken on a soap opera atmosphere, bogged down by testimony about sex, dating, cash stashes and text messages…”

This week’s guest star is Terrence Bradley, Esq., the former law partner of Nathan Wade.

Wade, for his part, swims in controversy. He conducted an adulterous relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, even while he was married (en route to divorce) and works for Willis as lead prosecutor in her criminal trial related to President Donald J. Trump’s alleged efforts to “overturn” the 2020 election.

Bradley testified about when Willis and Wade started their swingin’ affair. He previously had exchanged hundreds of e-mails with Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, regarding the timing of Willis and Wade’s romance.

In one message, Bradley said that it “absolutely” began before Willis employed Wade in November 2021. But then Bradley contracted courtroom-induced amnesia.

Frustrated, Merchant told McAfee: “Judge, he doesn’t remember much of anything right now.”

Memories fade. But, alas for Willis and Wade, phone bills are forever.

Wade’s cell-phone records are highly incriminating. They show some 2,000 calls and 10,000 text messages between Willis and Wade. They communicated nonstop, with the frenzied back and forth of teenagers in heat.

Even more revealing are the location data from Wade’s cellphone. They confirm that Wade repeatedly showed up at Willis’s home ’round midnight and then went home by the dawn’s early light.

Did they burn the midnight oil reviewing documents and plotting trial procedures, or were other things afoot by candlelight?

Wade and Willis testified that they “did not sleep together” before Willis hired Wade.

As the late, great Dr. Henry Kissinger would have put it, this most likely “has the added advantage of being true.” These visits in the wee small hours involved little, if any, actual sleep.

The opposing counsel should have asked the obvious question as directly as this: “Did you two have sex before Willis employed Wade?”

Of course, Willis paid Wade an enormous sum to argue a complex Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) case against a former president of the United States. This is the legal equivalent of starring in the flying trapeze. Wade seems better equipped to drive a clown car. Nonetheless, he got paid like P.T. Barnum.

Wade has earned some $654,000 from Willis’s case against Trump since January 2022. Fishier still, Willis paid Wade $250 per hour in November and December 2021 while disbursing only $150 per hour to John Floyd, reputedly Georgia’s go-to RICO expert, according to a contract secured by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Wade then spent part of this bonanza to take Willis on cruises, a fabulous weekend in Napa Valley, and other hot times in posh spots.

Willis seems to have recruited Wade in exchange for sexual favors and financial benefits, namely Earth-shaking assignations and splashy vacations.

This was a giant sexual kickback scheme—call it play to pay—all financed with Fulton County, Georgia’s tax dollars.

If Willis hired her boyfriend, then this is corruption.

If Willis hired Wade and then started copulating with him, then this sounds like sexual harassment: A boss knocking boots with an employee over whom she wields professional and economic power.

This is either a kickback scam or #MeToo in reverse.

Which is it, Fani?

Willis and Wade should be booted from this case. Indeed, this entire stinking wreck should be dismissed—and Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Harrison Floyd, Michael Roman and the other defendants who are being persecuted—or who already have pleaded guilty—should have their charges dropped, their legal fees reimbursed, and profound apologies rendered by people of Fulton County.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Eric Adams Aide Rushed to Hospital after FBI Raided Home 
Next article
Food Stamp Costs for a Family’s Meal Jump 31% Over Last Three Years

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com