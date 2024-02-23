Trump’s Private Dick Exposes Fulton Lovebirds’ Secret Booty Calls, Apparent Perjury

Editor’s note: This article was written with assistance from artificial intelligence but was reviewed, curated and augmented by humans.

(Ben Sellers and Copilot, Headline USA) A private investigator working on behalf of former President Donald Trump uncovered a trove of evidence confirming that the relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special counsel Nathan Wade began long before the latter was hired to work with the DA’s office on the lawfare case involving Trump and more than a dozen codefendants.

Trump attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little filed the affidavit Friday from investigator Charles Mittelstadt, the Epoch Times reported.

According to the affidavit, the lovebirds exchanged more than 2,000 voice calls and nearly 12,000 text messages in 2021.

“Under normal circumstances, analysis is conducted on data involving far narrower record periods, perhaps a few days or even a few weeks,” Mittelstadt testified.

“It is difficult to understate the amount of data in this scenario, however,” he added. “While the sheer size in no way impacts the ability to conduct the analysis, it did require a different approach in order to narrow down potential dates to explore.”

These staggering figures raised serious questions about their professional conduct and the integrity of the investigation into Trump and his allies—as well as suggesting the ex-couple may have criminally perjured themselves.

Willis and Wade both testified that their relationship began in early 2022, after he was appointed as special prosecutor.

Mittelstadt’s report included a heat map that “highlights the interaction patterns which demonstrate a prevalence of calls made in the evening hours.”

Although the data didn’t pinpoint exact locations, it included more than 35 occasions when Wade’s phone was in close proximity to the address of a condo where Willis stayed, directly contradicting Wade’s testimony that he never stayed overnight at the condo.

The court battle over whether Willis’s office should be disqualified will resume on March 1, according to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. This hearing will be the final chance for both parties to present their arguments.

“We are required to respond to the filing via the court and we are preparing a response now,” Jeff DiSantis, a spokesman for Ms. Willis, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

If the allegations are substantiated, it could spell the end of Willis’s career and have far-reaching implications for the case against Trump, once considered the best legal shot of the four criminal cases in which he has been charged.

In her jaw-dropping testimony last week, in which Willis reportedly had her dress on backwards, the radical DA appeared to dig an even deeper hole for herself by coming off as needlessly combatitive, defensive and unprofessional.

She notably claimed that there were no records of having reimbursed Wade for several trips the two took together because of the large amounts of cash that she kept at home.

Neither indicated that they had reported the expenditures on their tax forms or filed the appropriate county forms, despite having used Wade’s business credit card for many of them.