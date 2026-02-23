US Evacuates Non-Emergency Personnel from Embassy in Beirut as it Prepares Potential Attack on Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US has ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family members from its embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, as it prepares for a potential attack on Iran, which could provoke a full-blown regional war.

A State Department official told The Hill that the evacuation was a “prudent” decision in response to the current security environment. The embassy previously ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family members on June 22, 2025, the same day the US bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The Embassy remains operational with core staff in place. This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens,” the official said.

Israel recently escalated its strikes on Lebanon, which it has continued launching in violation of a November 2024 ceasefire deal, killing 12 people in attacks on the eastern Bekaa Valley on Friday and Saturday. Israeli sources recently told the Saudi outlet Al-Sharq al-Awsat that Israel could launch “massive and unprecedented” strikes on Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen if Iran’s allies get involved in a potential US-Iran war.

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that the US removed hundreds of troops from its bases in Qatar and Bahrain. The US made similar moves in the region in the lead-up to the 12-Day War in June 2025, which was launched by Israel.

During the war, the US supported Israel’s attacks by providing refueling and intercepting Iranian missiles fired at Israel, but the only direct US airstrikes were the ones that hit Iran’s nuclear facilities. In response, Iran attacked the US’s Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, but it provided notice of its plans to strike, giving the US time to evacuate and prepare to intercept the missiles.

All signs indicate that if the US launches a war against Iran, it will be leading the attacks, meaning Iranian retaliation will target US bases and warships across the region, putting tens of thousands of US troops at risk of being targeted.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.