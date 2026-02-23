Los Angeles Reports Drop in Homicides; GOP Disputes Findings

(Chris Woodward, The Center Square) Elected leaders of Los Angeles have announced a decrease in homicides, but not everyone is buying it.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that in 2025, the city experienced a 19% drop in homicides citywide and a 27% drop in homicides in neighborhoods most impacted by violence.

Bass, a Democrat, credited gang reduction and youth development zones across Los Angeles.

“What this work represents is bringing all aspects of our community together,” said Bass. “We come together in programs like Summer Night Lights, Fall Friday Nights and our Justice Fairs. That’s the way to prevent and reduce crime.”

Summer Night Lights is a program that runs from July to August and is designed to boost safety in communities affected by violence. Fall Friday Nights is an extension of the summer program. Justice Fairs provide access to jobs, education opportunities and legal resources.

Los Angeles City Council members Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Eunisses Hernandez and Tim McOsker joined the mayor recently for the announcement.

“As the Trump administration threatens cuts to these critical violence intervention programs, Los Angeles will continue to show the country that care-first approaches save lives,” said Hernandez at a news conference with Mayor Bass.

Roxanne Hoge, chairman of the LA GOP, said this latest attempt by Mayor Bass to boast about crime reduction is “another stunt with no actual record of success.”

Hoge told The Center Square that the city’s 2026 announcement is mostly a copy and paste of the message delivered in 2025.

“The real reasons we are seeing a drop in crime numbers is the commitment from federal law enforcement to law and order, combined with the sad truth that many residents have given up on reporting crimes that no one will ever pay for,” said Hoge.

If city officials really wanted to make Los Angeles safe, Hoge said, they would repeal their “counterproductive sanctuary laws” and practice “broken windows” policing.

“Unfortunately, the word has gone out to visitors that Los Angeles is neither safe nor clean. And with the World Cup and the Olympics on the way, we have real concerns that tourists will see images of the graffiti towers and the 6th Street bridge takeovers and stay home,” said Hoge.

The Mayor’s Office stands by the remarks. In an email to The Center Square, the office said the 27% drop in homicides across gang reduction and youth development zones in 2025 reflects verified Los Angeles Police Department data for the neighborhoods most impacted by violence.

The Center Square reached out to the LAPD this week for comment and did not receive a response.

“This decrease is the result of the Mayor’s comprehensive approach to public safety, driven by community-based leadership and engagement,” the Mayor’s Office continued. “Her strategy addresses crime, ongoing cycles of retaliation, trauma to families and youth, while reducing the broader impact of violence on community stability.”

By combining “targeted enforcement with investments in prevention and supportive services,” the Mayor’s Office said Los Angeles remains committed to keeping all communities safe.