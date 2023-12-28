Mike Flynn Slams Bibi’s Plan to Make Western Countries Absorb Gazans

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Former national security adviser Mike Flynn slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new plan to force western nations take in Palestinian refugees, InfoWars reported.

Netanyahu made the remark during a Monday night meeting, suggesting that Israel’s “problem” was finding “countries that are ready to absorb [the Palestinian refugees] and we are working on it.”

The conservative Likud leader, nicknamed “Bibi,” declared following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians that the Jewish nation–state could no longer allow its neighboring territory to be run by a widely acknowledged terrorist group.

However, Netanyanhu has also signaled that Israel has no desire to occupy the autonomous Gaza territory after its military campaign to root out Hamas is complete.

“The world is already discussing the possibilities of voluntary immigration,” Netanyahu said Monday, suggesting that he sought to “ensure that those who want to leave Gaza to a third country can do so.”

According to the prime minister, Israel must have foreign nations lined up to receive refugees “the day after the war.”

In response to Netanyahu’s remarks, right-wing pundit Alex Jones posted a video of Flynn analyzing the “dangerous development.”

Flynn began his reflections on Netanyahu’s comments by noting that nobody was interested in “adopting” the Palestinians for a reason.

“You don’t hear the other Middle-Eastern countries screaming, ‘We’ll take the Palestinians, we’ll take the Palestinians!'” he noted.

“They don’t want to take the Palestinians in their countries because they’re going to get the same exact problems,” Flynn added, alluding to the murder of children, babies and women.

In fact, Flynn suggested that Netanyahu and officials in Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency may have known in advance about the Oct. 7 massacre and allowed it to happen in order to justify a full-scale war that would allow it to remove Hamas, the Clandestine blog reported via Substack.

Flynn also suggested that American leftists would try to bring in as many refugees as possible, regardless of what that means for American towns and cities across the nation.

“You’re going to hear people in the United States of America, in our government, these left-progressives, screaming, ‘we have to protect these people, we have to bring them to the United States,'” he said. “Just like Obama brought Somalis.”

Though Egypt has already rebuffed Israel’s efforts to push the Palestinians into its territories, western nations have made a religion out of diversity, equity and inclusion—a trifold imperative that demands that it is morally right to take in as many immigrants as possible, regardless of the effects.