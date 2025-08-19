MSNBC’s Rebrand Rollout Leads to Widespread ‘PMS’ Jokes

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC, under a new parent company, has decided to get rid of its name in favor of an alternative that quickly drew widespread mockery on X.

The network announced Monday it was dropping the name born from its original venture between Microsoft and NBC News. In its place, it rolled out MS NOW, short for “My Source News Opinion World.”

The network also scrapped its classic logo, ditching NBC’s signature peacock for a newspaper-like symbol. The new design immediately triggered ridicule, with users saying it read like “PMS NOW,” seemingly a reference to premenstrual syndrome.

I can’t believe this is real. The logo looks like it says PMS too. Which is accurate. pic.twitter.com/rjMItRp01x — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 18, 2025

“PMS NOW? We knew MSNBC was ‘feminist’ but this is next level!” one user posted.

Outkick founder Clay Travis piled on: “How much did this rebrand cost? And what were the rejected names? They should have just called the network ‘Menopaws’ and the logo could be a childless cat lady holding her cat.”

Others joined in. Leftist writer Peter Rothpletz quipped: “watch them follow the HBO model and change their name a dozen times before ultimately settling on MS-13.”

Jack Mirkinson of The Nation mocked it with: “multiple sclerosis now.”

Other riffs included, “Marxist Socialist News Channel,” “Majorly Skewed News Overly Woke” or “Most Surely No One Watching.”

The rebrand follows NBCUniversal spinning off most of its cable channels into an independent, publicly traded company called Versant, a move that formally severed MSNBC from NBC News.

“I don’t know what’s worse, Versant or My Source News Opinion World. Whoever came up with these names deserves to be shown the door,” one former media executive said in remarks to the New York Post.

Despite the backlash, MSNBC bragged about the change in a blog post, claiming the name was part of its plan to “chart our own path forward.”

“This name further underscores our mission: to serve as your destination for breaking news and thoughtful analysis and remain the home for the perspectives that you’ve relied on for nearly 30 years,” the News channel wrote.

The new name is set to launch later this year.