MSNBC Identified Anti-Israel Terrorist as a ‘White Man’; He’s an Egyptian Illegal Alien

(Headline USA) The man who allegedly attacked pro-Israel demonstrators with a makeshift flamethrower on Sunday has been identified by the FBI as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian who’s reportedly in the U.S. illegally.

However, liberal news outlet MSNBC and others initially said Soliman is a “white man”—seemingly trying to give the impression that the suspect was one of the millions of Americans demonized by the Biden administration as the nation’s gravest terror threat. MSNBC was widely raked online for its misclassification.

🚨 #BREAKING Shocking Details about the Domestic Terrorist Attack in Boulder, Colorado. Get Ready – Fake News is lying about the suspect calling him a "White Male" when he is not, he’s a Muslim Egyptian national – He is an illegal immigrant according to @nicksortor reporting… pic.twitter.com/YUViy7BbbX — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 2, 2025

Soliman, who is in the U.S. illegally, according to Fox News, was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent; murder in the first degree – extreme indifference; crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; 1st degree assault – non-family; 1st degree assault – heat of passion; criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during felony.

Despite the murder charge, the FBI has yet to confirm that anyone died from the attack.

The attack took place at a popular pedestrian mall in Boulder, where demonstrators with a volunteer group called Run For Their Lives had gathered to raise visibility for the hostages who remain in Gaza as a war between Israel and Hamas continues to inflame global tensions and has contributed to a spike in antisemitic violence in the United States. It occurred more than a week after the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington by a Chicago man who yelled “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza” as he was being led away by police.

Another video shows a witness shouting, “He’s right there. He’s throwing Molotov cocktails,” as a police officer with his gun drawn advanced on the suspect.

No security at a Jewish event in a liberal city, in a heightened terror environment, at a time when the FBI is looking for any justification to redirect its counterterrorism resources towards antisemitism. Got it 👍 https://t.co/i8dxPRnn3L — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 2, 2025

It’s unclear why a Jewish event in a liberal city apparently had no security amidst a heightened terror environment. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have both signaled that they intend to redirect bureau resources to combat antisemitism.

