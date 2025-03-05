MSNBC Hosts Blasted for Sickening Comments after Trump Makes 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor a Secret Service Agent

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace were ripped apart for making vile comments after President Donald Trump made DJ Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent during his Tuesday speech.

The 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, always dreamed of being a police officer. Trump decided to bestow the honorary title to a visibly shocked Daniel, which cause the crowd to cheer and give a standing ovation.

Maddow tried to claim it was “disgusting” and attempted to act as though Trump was making the moment political.

Rachel Maddow says it’s “disgusting“ that Trump celebrated a young child who battled cancer Democrats are evil. pic.twitter.com/FNp2cTnW4N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

“For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that,” Maddow said.

Social media users called it a new low and said Maddow completely missed the point of honoring Daniel.

Wallace tried to bring Jan. 6 into the discussion and said she hoped he would not commit suicide.

“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer,” Wallace began. “But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

Media personality Charlie Kirk labeled it as “the most repulsive comment” he has heard in recent time.

This is genuinely the most repulsive comment I've heard in a very long time from anyone on television. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace politicizes young DJ’s moment at Trump’s speech: “I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United… pic.twitter.com/fcPA26djrx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

“They are despicable. There is no end to their hate,” one user wrote about the hosts.

The two MSNBC hosts were not the only Democrats to exhibit disgusting behavior while Daniel was being celebrated.

Social media users noted how Democrats in attendance of Trump’s speech did not clap nor stand for Daniel.