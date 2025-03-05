Quantcast
Wednesday, March 5, 2025

MSNBC Hosts Blasted for Sickening Comments after Trump Makes 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor a Secret Service Agent

'They are despicable. There is no end to their hate...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
DJ Daniel
DJ Daniel / IMAGE: FOX 11 Los Angeles via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace were ripped apart for making vile comments after President Donald Trump made DJ Daniel an honorary Secret Service agent during his Tuesday speech.

The 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, always dreamed of being a police officer. Trump decided to bestow the honorary title to a visibly shocked Daniel, which cause the crowd to cheer and give a standing ovation.

Maddow tried to claim it was “disgusting” and attempted to act as though Trump was making the moment political.

“For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who thus far survived pediatric cancer, as if the president had something to do with that,” Maddow said.

Social media users called it a new low and said Maddow completely missed the point of honoring Daniel.

Wallace tried to bring Jan. 6 into the discussion and said she hoped he would not commit suicide.

“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer,” Wallace began. “But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

Media personality Charlie Kirk labeled it as “the most repulsive comment” he has heard in recent time.

“They are despicable. There is no end to their hate,” one user wrote about the hosts.

The two MSNBC hosts were not the only Democrats to exhibit disgusting behavior while Daniel was being celebrated.

Social media users noted how Democrats in attendance of Trump’s speech did not clap nor stand for Daniel.

“If the Ds can’t clap for a beautiful 13-year old boy who wants to become a cop, there’s something really wrong with them,” former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer wrote.

Journalist Nick Sortor said Rep. Laura Gillen was the only Democrat to stand and cheer for the Texas child.

Gillen later took to social media to express her disappointment with members of her party.

“I was disappointed that more of my colleagues didn’t join me in honoring DJ’s tenacity and courage — his fight rises above the level of petty politics,” Gillen wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
