MSNBC Host Slams Kamala Harris for Marrying a White Man in Odd Freudian Slip

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) While Democrats often virtue-signal to be the party of “diversity,” their own subconscious can sometimes get the better of them, letting slip the sad reality that they are, historically speaking, the party of racism.

President Joe Biden has become notorious for his racist gaffes, trying to overcompensate for his bigotry through his reliance on affirmative-action policies within his administration, such as his deliberate selection of a “black woman” as running mate over more qualified alternatives who failed to check the right identity-politics boxes.

Yet, other bleeding-heart Boomers from the hippie era may be just as tone deaf while trying to trumpet their own progressivism, including MSNBC grande dame Andrea Mitchell.

Even for fake-news standards, the 77-year-old Mitchell, who has spent 30 years as NBC’s chief foreign affairs correspondent, rises above the rest in terms of her devotion to the party-line talking points.

She has recently pushed the claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’s poor showing among male voters was attributable not to Harris’s own shortcomings, but to the systemic sexism of the voters themselves.

“There’s probably a lot of misogyny going on there also, because men are still lagging behind in the polling—that’s hard to quantify,” Mitchell claimed last month during a conversation with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., on her MSNBC show Andrea Mitchell Reports.

During a panel discussion on Sunday’s Meet the Press, however, Mitchell took it a step farther, appearing to blame Harris’s lack of support on her decision to marry a white man, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“She’s got such a big problem with men … I think there’s miscegen—misogenation in all of this, black and white men.”

The word miscegenation was frequently applied to the intermingling of races through sex or marriage during the Jim Crow era. The Supreme Court declared laws banning it to be unconstitutional in 1967’s Loving v. Virginia, when Mitchell was 20 years old.

Although the context of the conversation suggests that Mitchell intended to say “misogyny,” her mention of “black and white men” raises the question of whether she was, on some level, aware of the malapropism and perhaps projecting her own prejudices onto male voters.

Mitchell is not the first liberal to conflate the two terms. A 2019 collection of essays by feminist Laura Bates used the title Misogynation to riff off the word “nation.”

Those most likely to object to Harris’s marriage to Emhoff, however, may not be black and white men, but rather Muslims who take issue with Emhoff’s Jewish heritage.

Harris has claimed connections with the Baptist tradition, as well as Hinduism, but has been largely silent on the matter of faith, likely due to the delicacy of current tensions between Israelis and Jews following the terrorist attack on Israel exactly a year ago on Monday.

Democrats are desperate to court Muslim voters, particularly in Rust Belt states like Minnesota and Michigan, where they constitute a core constituency that could be essential to Harris’s Electoral College victory.

Notably, Harris eschewed Jewish Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro when selecting her running mate out of fear that he would deter Muslim voters and that he was, himself, too crafty and ambitious to be trusted—a common anti-Semitic trope.

Meanwhile, even as Harris vies to be the first “black woman” elected president, her actual claim to African–American heritage has come under fire from some high-profile skeptics, including pop-music icon Janet Jackson.

Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit movement and a former star or the Daily Wire, recently dug into the issue of Harris’s lineage and raised questions as to whether Marxist Stanford economist Donald J. Harris was indeed the true father of the Democrat candidate.

The elder Harris has been conspicuously absent from any campaign-related events, including the Democratic National Convention, where his apparent daughter accepted the history-making nomination.

