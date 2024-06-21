Quantcast
Mother of Woman Assaulted, Killed by Illegal Blasts Biden Admin for ‘Political Statement’

'They are hemorrhaging at the southern border and they’re arguing about what kind of bandaid to put on it when instead they should be putting a tourniquet on it...'

(Headline USA) The mother of a Maryland woman murdered by an illegal immigrant last year blasted the Biden administration for not taking her daughter’s death seriously, the Daily Mail reported.

Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, was allegedly assaulted and murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, in Harford County, Md. 

Authorities this month arrested Martinez–Hernandez, an El Salvadoran gang member who crossed the southern border in February 2023, in connection with Morin’s murder.

He was already wanted for a previous killing in El Salvador and for assaulting a mother and young girl in a home invasion in Los Angeles.

Morin’s mother, Patty, revealed this week that no one in the Biden administration had bothered to contact her or anyone else in her family. 

To make matters worse, Biden’s officials have refused to even identify Rachel Morin by name, Patty Morin said, referring to a CNN interview this week in which Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked about Morin’s killing.

“First and foremost of course our hearts break for the children, the loved ones and the friends of the individual who was murdered—the woman, the mother,” Mayorkas said.

Patty Morin responded: “It’s a completely political statement because they’re not even willing to acknowledge that she was a mother, a daughter. It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object.”

The Morin family’s attorney, Randolph Rice, added that Mayorkas’s refusal to name Rachel proves just how “disconnected” they are “from what is happening at the southern border and how it is affecting Americans.”

He added, “They are hemorrhaging at the southern border and they’re arguing about what kind of bandaid to put on it when instead they should be putting a tourniquet on it and stopping this flow so that we don’t have another Rachel Morin.”

Patty Morin also revealed that former President Donald Trump reached out to her to offer his condolences for Rachel’s death.

“I am deeply touched by President Trump’s kindness and concern,” Patty said.

“He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping,” she continued.
“He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time.”

