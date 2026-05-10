More Than 200 Children Rescued, 350 Child Sex Offenders Arrested in One Month

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) More than 200 children were rescued and more than 350 child sex offenders arrested in one month in the latest Department of Justice targeted enforcement operation to find child sex abuse victims and arrest child sex predators.

The operations are nationwide and involve staff from all 56 FBI field offices and U.S. Attorney’s offices.

In Operation Iron Pursuit, which occurred during the month of April, key enforcement actions were led by the Buffalo FBI Field Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York.

“This operation puts every child predator on notice: we are coming for you,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “The sexual exploitation of minors is an abomination with no place in our society. We will hunt down these offenders, hold them fully accountable under the law, and deliver justice for victims.”

The DOJ highlighted examples of two alleged male offenders charged in the Western District of New York. One, CJ A. Wolf, of Lewiston, was charged with enticement of a minor after he began communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer via text message thinking he was speaking to a 13-year-old girl who was advertised online. Wolf traveled to a retail parking lot and interacted with the undercover officer who was coordinating the staged sexual interaction where he confirmed he had $200 for “a half hour.” according to the charges. After further conversation, he was arrested.

Kenneth Tootle, of Rochester, was arrested and charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, and receipt of child pornography. According to the criminal complaint, Rochester Police responded to a mother claiming she found disturbing messages between her 7-year-old daughter and Tootle on her daughter’s cell phone. They included sexual photos and videos constituting child pornography, according to the criminal complaint. He was arrested after an investigation was conducted and a search warrant was executed.

Both men face a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Operation Iron Pursuit was the latest of several targeted enforcement operations led by the FBI. Last December, Operation Relentless Justice led to the rescue of 205 children and arrests of 293 offenders.

Key arrests included an airman in Dallas, Texas, who was charged with his wife on charges of producing child sex abuse material (CSAM); a police officer in Raleigh, North Carolina, distributing CSAM to an undercover officer; five leaders of Greggy’s Cult; and a Virginia man who persuaded a 14-year-old to produce CSAM. “The victim attempted suicide after he allegedly told her to kill herself,” the DOJ said.

Last August, Operation Enduring Justice led to the rescue of 133 children and the arrests of 234 offenders.

Last May, Operation Restore Justice led to the rescue of 115 children and the arrests of 205 child sex abuse offenders.

Key arrests included a state trooper and Army Reservist in Minneapolis for allegedly producing CSAM while in uniform and a former Metropolitan Police Department officer for allegedly trafficking minor victims in Washington, D.C.

“Every single day this FBI is working 24/7 to break networks of child abusers all across this country,” FBI Director Kash Patel said. He said last year, the FBI and law enforcement partners identified and rescued more than 6,300 missing children.

“Let this be a message to criminal actors who seek to target America’s children: you will be pursued, and you will be brought to justice,” he said.

The DOJ urges the public to report suspected exploitation of children by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.