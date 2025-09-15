More Tennessee Professors Scrutinized for Comments on Charlie Kirk

(Kim Jarrett, The Center Square) University of Tennessee Knoxville officials said they are beginning termination proceedings against a professor for her comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Conservative activist Robby Starbucks shared a post from the professor, identified as Tamar Shirinian, that said: “The world is better off without him in it. Even those who are claiming to be sad for his wife and kids….like, his kids are better off living in a world without a disgusting psychopath like him and his wife, well, she’s a sick (expletive) for marrying him so I dont (sp) care about her feelings.”

A post on the University of Tennessee’s X page did not identify the professor but said the university took swift action. Starbucks has been a regular contributor to conversations on political hot buttons.

“Her actions endorsing violence and murder do not represent the university or our values. The faculty member is out of the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and termination proceedings have begun,” the university said in a post. “Teaching and shaping the lives of young people is core to the mission of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.We have a great responsibility as educators of America’s future leaders to make sure students have a healthy educational environment in which to learn, wrestle with difficult issues, and express themselves civilly. We take that responsibility seriously.”

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is identifying some of the faculty members at Tennessee’s public universities making comments about Kirk’s death on her campaign page for governor.

She shared a post from Austin Peay State University professor Darren Michael, who taught theater at the school. The post was a reprint of an article with the headline: “Charlie Kirk Says Gun Deaths ‘Unfortunately’ Worth it to Keep 2nd Amendment.”

A statement from Austin Peay President Mike Licari confirmed Michael’s firing.

“Such actions do not align with Austin Peay’s commitment to mutual respect and human dignity,” Licari said in published reports. “The university deems these actions unacceptable and has terminated the faculty member.”

Two East Tennessee University professors are on administrative leave for social media comments, according to NBC News. The university said it is not commenting further because it is a personnel matter, according to the report.

Laura Sosh-Lightsy, assistant dean for student care and conduct at Middle Tennessee State University, was fired Thursday for her post that said, “Looks like ol’ Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. Zero sympathy.” Blackburn shared the post on Thursday and called for Sosh-Lightsy’s firing.

“The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large,” said university President Sidney A. McPhee in the Facebook post. “This employee has been fired effective immediately. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Kirk family.”