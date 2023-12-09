Quantcast
Charlamagne Tha God Calls on Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Race

'Biden is not getting any younger, he’s not gonna get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate. So please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside...'

Headline USA) As President Joe Biden continues to sink in the polls, more Democrats are turning against him.

While hosting The Daily Show on Wednesday, prominent radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, called on Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, saying his exit would be a “gift” to the rest of the country.

“I know he thinks he’s got this in the bag, but the polls say otherwise,” the “Breakfast Club” host said, according to the New York Post.

“I want Biden stepping into beat [former President Donald Trump] the way I want him stepping in to defend me at a bar fight,” he added, before directly addressing the president: “I appreciate you caring, but I don’t like our chances.”

Charlamagne argued that although Biden was able to successfully convince the Democratic Party that he was the only one capable of beating Trump in 2020, the odds have changed significantly since then.

“The facts are: Biden is not getting any younger, he’s not gonna get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate,” Charlamagne said. “So please, Mr. President, give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”

The host is known to carry particular pull within the black community, and his has been the unfortunate vehicle for Democrats’ widely ridiculed acts of racism in recent election cycles.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was accused of pandering for claiming that she always carried hot sauce wherever she went.

During the previous election cycle, Biden created a scandal that likely cost him a portion of black voters when he told Charlamagne’s listeners, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Since then Biden has only continued to alienate black voters.

While Trump’s 8% of the black vote in 2020 was seen as a sign of successful inroads for a Republican Party that has long struggled with minority outreach, a full 22% of black voters now say they support the former president, compared with 71% for Biden.

Those numbers alone could mean a significant shift that could make the difference in an otherwise close election.

Several prominent rappers already have spoken out in support of Trump. This week another prominent figure in the black community came to the same conclusion that it was time to cut bait with the Democrat leader, although he stopped short of donning a MAGA hat.

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith told Outkick‘s Clay Travis, “We need a new president,” Fox News reported.

Smith said that in his “perfect world,” Harris would have “showed up and had more of an impact.” But that “has not been the case,” he admitted.

“Now, here’s where I’m going: I am in no way saying that me, myself, supports this move, but what makes sense if you are a flaming liberal, what makes sense is that Biden bows out, and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom takes the mantle and runs for the presidency against . . . the Republican nominee,” Smith said.

The sports commentator also cited Biden’s age as a top concern.

“The man is gonna be 82 years of age in the year 2024. There’s no way around it. We need to stop,” he said.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

