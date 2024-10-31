Quantcast
Montel Williams Addresses Alleged Sex Tape Involving Himself and Kamala

'I hear a blogger I’ve never heard of got millions of views claiming someone is ‘shopping’ a sex tape of me that will ‘break the internet...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Montel Williams, a former TV host who once dated Kamala Harris, responded to social media allegations about a pornographic video involving him and the now-vice president. 

In a post shared on X Wednesday, Williams unequivocally denied the existence of such a video, which was reportedly being shopped around to various media outlets. 

Montel warned that “there is no tape,” shutting down the salacious claims against Harris, who is currently running for president.

“Wow, I hear a blogger I’ve never heard of got millions of views claiming someone is ‘shopping’ a sex tape of me that will ‘break the internet,’” Montel wrote. “Let’s ‘break the internet’ w/ truth – there is no tape.” 

Montel’s response was prompted by an unsubstantiated post shared Monday by X user Matt Wallace, who boasts over 2.2 million followers. 

Wallace claimed he was informed by a friend about the alleged tape but did not identify this friend, vaguely describing them as the “CEO of a large tech company.” 

“This could break the internet and seriously damage the Harris campaign with just 8 days until the election,” he added. Wallace’s uncorroborated post garnered nearly 7 million views. 

Wallace reshared Montel’s denial in a separate tweet, failing to clarify the origin of the allegations.

“Update: Montel Williams just posted saying that the allegations are false and that no sex tape of them exists,” Wallace wrote.

Harris and Williams dated briefly in the early 2000s and were photographed together at a fundraiser gala. Video of such gala remerged in 2019 when Harris unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination against Joe Biden. 

“Kamala Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” Williams wrote in 2019 in response to the gala video. “So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?” 

Harris’s allies have long suggested that online scrutiny and questions about Harris’s dating life are part of a sexist campaign against her. 

Throughout much of the Trump White House, several outlets repeated demonstrably false allegations that Trump was recorded in a “golden shower” video. The story’s origin can be traced back to the Clinton-funded Steele dossier. 

