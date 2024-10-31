Quantcast
Not a Joke: ABC Prematurely Declares Kamala Winner of 2024 Election

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An ABC-affiliated network in Pennsylvania mistakenly aired a ticker showing Vice President Kamala Harris as the winner of Keystone State in the 2024 election, just days before the actual vote. 

WNEP-TV, also known as ABC 16, displayed the reportedly incorrect election results during its broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. 

The ticker specifically showed Harris winning with 52 percent of the vote to Trump’s 47 percent, a tally of about 3.3 million votes to 3 million. The network even claimed bafflingly that 100 percent of precincts were reported. 

A network spokesperson told the Mail that the ticker had appeared on screen in “error” as part of a test ahead of the Nov. 5 election. 

“The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night,” the spokesperson affirmed. 

The premature display sparked mocking reactions on X, with some critics speculating that the error was indicative of potential voter fraud. Clipped videos of the broadcast quickly gathered millions of views. 

In response, WNEP reassured viewers that the numbers were not “reflective” of actual vote counts. 

“Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots to be taken out of their envelopes until 7:00 a.m. on Election Day, and no votes of any kind will be counted in Pennsylvania until after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.,” the spokesperson added. 

WNPE said it regretted the error and apologized for the confusion, claiming, “We have taken steps to ensure that it does not happen again.” 

The error comes as tensions rise in the Harris-Trump race, which is expected to be one of the closest and most contentious presidential contests in history. 

