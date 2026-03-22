Sunday, March 22, 2026

DEI in the MLB: 1st Female Ump Makes Predictably ‘Atrocious’ Calls

'Don’t forget that Jen Pawol’s very first strike call, in her very first game behind the plate last season, was atrocious too...'

Posted by Editor 1
Jen Pawol
Jen Pawol / IMAGE: @JonnyRoot_ via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) While the issue of men in women’s sports has been front and center due to pushback against the transgender movement, the reverse may also be a problem, according to some Major League Baseball fans.

No females have yet made their way onto MLB teams, but critics are sounding the alarm about Jen Pawol, the league’s first female umpire, who last week made — according to one OutKick analyst — “the worst call you’ve ever seen in a game.”

During a spring-training matchup Thursday that pitted the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians, Pawol called a “ball” on starting Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo that detractors said was a strike straight across the plate.

Reds catcher Bo Naylor then lodged an appeal using the league’s new Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, which uses artificial-intelligence technology to analyze whether pitches are in the strike zone. It swiftly overturned Pawol’s call.

The ABS challenges have generated their own controversy, with some fearing they — like other AI technology — will take the heart and soul out of the game.

Others fear the ability to judge plays with precision accuracy may beclown and render moot the entire umpire profession.

“The ABS system … is going to make a lot of people look really, really bad this season,” OutKick’s Zach Dean wrote. “I’m personally not the biggest fan of it, but I get it, and I’m excited to see the chaos that’s about to unfold starting next week.”

The jury is still out as to whether AI or DEI will pose the greater threat to America’s pastime.

Dean, for his part, was quick to deny any gender bias in his criticism of Pawol.

“[B]efore you come after me for being sexist or racist or misogynistic or whatever this makes me … don’t,” he said.

“… Fair is fair, and this is an objectively awful, yet hilarious, call,” he added. “Jen Pawol just happens to be the one making it.”

However, his OutKick colleague Jon Root pointed out on X that Pawol’s bad calls are starting to become a pattern.

“Don’t forget that Jen Pawol’s very first strike call, in her very first game behind the plate last season, was atrocious too,” he noted.

The matter may come down to a war of attrition, pitting the league’s desire to stay woke against the objective capabilities of emerging technology.

The dispute follows another controversial move by the MLB that critics fear will change the nature of the game as it announced an exclusive partnership with the sports-betting platform Polymarket — a far cry from the days when Reds great Pete Rose was banned for life from the MLB after he was caught betting on games in 1989.

No word yet on what the Polymarket odds are in the battle between AI and DEI, but — based on league’s recent history of woke virtue-signaling — it won’t be long before MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declares the ABS challenge system to be sexist and permanently bans it.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ATF Wants to Keep Enforcing Biden Pistol Brace Rule
Next article
ICE Agents to Assist w/ Airport Security Beginning Monday

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com