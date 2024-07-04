Missouri AG Unleashes Suit against New York for Election Interference

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit against New York, accusing it of interfering with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign by seeking to imprison him just weeks before the 2024 election.

On Friday, Bailey announced the lawsuit, which alleges that Democrats in New York are undermining the ability of Missourians to vote for Trump by pursuing a questionable business payments case against him.

The lawsuit consists of three counts, accusing New York of interfering in the presidential election, causing voter confusion or changing election rules months before the election, and violating the First Amendment rights of voters in another state.

“Right now, Missouri has a huge problem with New York,” Baily stated in a press release. “Instead of letting presidential candidates campaign on their own merits, radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election by waging a direct attack on our democratic process.”

New York’s illicit prosecution, gag order, and sentencing of President Trump has undermined his ability to campaign. This overt meddling in a presidential election sabotages Missourians’ ability to cast a well-informed vote mere months before the election. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 3, 2024

Bailey’s remarks follow a jury decision in Manhattan finding Trump guilty of falsifying business documents related to payments to former attorney Michael Cohen.

The case, initially rejected by federal prosecutors, was revived by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat associated with George Soros, who had promised to pursue Trump if elected in 2022.

Critics highlighted that Bragg’s determination to prosecute Trump contrasts with his fellow Democratic predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who had declined to bring the case forward.

“I will not sit idly by while Soros-backed prosecutors hold Missouri voters hostage in this presidential election,” Bailey added. “I am filing suit to ensure every Missourian can exercise their right to hear from and vote for their preferred presidential candidate.”

Addressing the broader issue, Bailey stated, “This lawfare is poisonous to American democracy. The American people ought to be able to participate in a presidential election free from New York’s interference. Any gag order and sentence should be stayed until after the election.”