OnlyFans Drowns in Child Pornography Complaints

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that people submitted at least 30 legal complaints, in which they said that pornographic content subscription service OnlyFans hosted child sexual abuse material on its website.

The U.S. police and court records revealed that over 200 videos and photos on OnlyFans contained child sexual abuse content between December 2019 and June 2024 across the 30 complaints, including reports of sexual abuse involving children as young as toddlers, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

It was also revealed that more than half of the cases that were found resulted in an arrest with there being a total of at least three convictions. Most of these cases involved an adult using a minor to create child pornography.

The Daily Caller reported that there has been no evidence that the pornographic company is being sued or held criminally liable for hosting child pornography.

One of the child abusers was 22-year-old Ethan Diaz, who sold over 100 pictures and videos of a 16-year-old girl he groomed online. Diaz pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial for multiple counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and human trafficking, among other charges.

“All of the content on our platform. Every text, every message, every audio clip, every live stream, everything gets moderated. We see everything,” OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair told her audience during a TEDx talk in 2023.

Despite that, a previous investigation found that there had been 128 cases in the United States of pornography being posted on the site without the consent of one of the parties involved, according to a different report from Reuters.

A bipartisan group of 102 members of Congress called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate OnlyFans for allowing child pornography on the platform in 2021. Three months later, the DOJ declined to confirm whether or not it was investigating the service.