Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Minnesota Church Riot More Sinister Than Reported in Court Filings

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Federal immigration officers shoot pepper balls as tear gas is deployed at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The disturbing anti‑ICE protest inside a Sunday service in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been revealed to be far more sinister than initially understood, according to court documents first reported by The Daily Signal. 

The protest, which went viral and drew widespread condemnation, occurred on Jan. 18 at Cities Church. Court filings alleged it was a major violation of congregants’ First Amendment rights to assemble and worship. 

The demonstration began after anti‑ICE agitators claimed that David Easterwood, a pastor at Cities Church, is also the acting field office director for ICE in Minnesota. 

According to DOJ filings, protesters terrorized children with loud chants and created an atmosphere in which some churchgoers feared a mass shooting was imminent.  

The anti-ICE agitators even reportedly blocked parents from retrieving their children from Sunday School. 

According to a witness, one unidentified agitator asked a child, “Do you know your parents are Nazis, they’re going to burn in hell?” One child told a worshipper, “Daddy, I thought you were going to die.” 

Prosecutors allege that defendant William Scott Kelly, an anti‑ICE agitator, was caught on video yelling, “This ain’t God’s house. This is the house of the devil.” 

One victim told prosecutors that about 50 members of the congregation were “struck toward the front of the church,” and that the agitators made it “nearly impossible” for churchgoers to leave. 

The situation was so chaotic that a woman worshipper reportedly broke her arm while trying to flee. She told police that “they were terrorized” and that the “children were weeping.” 

She added that “college students and young women were sobbing. It was impactful and it will take time to work through.” 

One victim said an agitator continued to scream in the faces of young children while they were crying, according to the DOJ. 

Shortly thereafter, the DOJ condemned the demonstrations and vowed to launch criminal investigations into the disruption of the service. 

Federal charges were announced against three people involved in the protest, including Kelly, Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a St. Paul school board member. 

Prosecutors allege the defendants conspired to interfere with the free exercise of religion and violated federal law by disrupting a house of worship. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Riots Continue in Twin Cities
Next article
Treasury Cuts Ties with Booz Allen Hamilton after Major Leak Scandal 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com