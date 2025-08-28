Thursday, August 28, 2025

Minneapolis Mayor Cautions Against Transphobia Following Mass Shooting

'This needs to be about them...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jacob Frey/Star Tribune via AP, Pool

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has cautioned residents against attacks targeting transgender individuals after authorities said a self-identifying transgender carried out a mass shooting against children at a Catholic mass.

“I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,” Frey claimed during a press conference. “Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity.”

“Kids died,” he added. “This needs to be about them.”

Frey made the remarks after Robin Westman, born Robert Westman and identifying as a woman, opened fire at Annunciation School during a mass blessing children returning for the school year.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the gunfire. Seventeen others were wounded.

Westman, the adult son of a former Annunciation School staff member, changed his name at the age 17.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooting began shortly before 8:30 a.m., when Westman fired a rifle through a window into the pews.

The incident is under federal investigation as a hate crime against Catholics.

“The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote. “The FBI will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation with the public as we are able.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Sends More Warships Near Venezuela
Next article
GOP Legislators Propose Creating New State from CA Counties

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com