Minneapolis Mayor Cautions Against Transphobia Following Mass Shooting

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has cautioned residents against attacks targeting transgender individuals after authorities said a self-identifying transgender carried out a mass shooting against children at a Catholic mass.

“I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,” Frey claimed during a press conference. “Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity.”

“Kids died,” he added. “This needs to be about them.”

After Christian children were ambushed by a left-wing t*rrorist, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the real concern here… Hate being directed at the transgender community. pic.twitter.com/0HSngzO5a8 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) August 27, 2025

Frey made the remarks after Robin Westman, born Robert Westman and identifying as a woman, opened fire at Annunciation School during a mass blessing children returning for the school year.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the gunfire. Seventeen others were wounded.

Westman, the adult son of a former Annunciation School staff member, changed his name at the age 17.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooting began shortly before 8:30 a.m., when Westman fired a rifle through a window into the pews.

The incident is under federal investigation as a hate crime against Catholics.

“The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote. “The FBI will continue to provide updates on our ongoing investigation with the public as we are able.”