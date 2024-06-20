Hunter Biden Could Lose DC Law License Because of Felony Convictions

(Headline USA) It looks like Hunter Biden’s law license in Washington, D.C. is in jeopardy due to his recent felony convictions.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a “notice of discipline” with the D.C. Court of Appeals this week asking the court to ensure that Hunter Biden “is suspended immediately from the practice of law in the District of Columbia.”

The D.C. bar prohibits anyone convicted of a felony, which it classifies as a “serious crime” from holding or using a law license — “notwithstanding the pendency of an appeal.”

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony gun charges earlier this month. The charges included making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He is currently still listed by the D.C. bar as an “active” member in “good standing,” though he has never actively practiced law in D.C. He did, however, hold an “of counsel” position at the Democratic law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP when his father, President Joe Biden, was vice president.

The President’s son faces additional felony charges in a separate case against him for alleged tax fraud, which will go to trial in September.

According to legal scholar Jonathan Turley, the potential sentencing in Hunter’s tax case is “far more serious.”

“It was insane for Hunter not to plead guilty [in the gun case] to increase the chances that he might avoid a prison sentence. That is doubly true with the California [tax fraud] charges,” Turley argued.

Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement they would “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.”