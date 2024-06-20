Quantcast
Thursday, June 20, 2024

Hunter Biden Could Lose DC Law License Because of Felony Convictions

'It was insane for Hunter not to plead guilty [in the gun case] to increase the chances that he might avoid a prison sentence. That is doubly true with the California [tax fraud] charges...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Headline USA) It looks like Hunter Biden’s law license in Washington, D.C. is in jeopardy due to his recent felony convictions.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a “notice of discipline” with the D.C. Court of Appeals this week asking the court to ensure that Hunter Biden “is suspended immediately from the practice of law in the District of Columbia.”

The D.C. bar prohibits anyone convicted of a felony, which it classifies as a “serious crime” from holding or using a law license — “notwithstanding the pendency of an appeal.”

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony gun charges earlier this month. The charges included making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He is currently still listed by the D.C. bar as an “active” member in “good standing,” though he has never actively practiced law in D.C. He did, however, hold an “of counsel” position at the Democratic law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP when his father, President Joe Biden, was vice president.

The President’s son faces additional felony charges in a separate case against him for alleged tax fraud, which will go to trial in September.

According to legal scholar Jonathan Turley, the potential sentencing in Hunter’s tax case is “far more serious.” 

“It was insane for Hunter not to plead guilty [in the gun case] to increase the chances that he might avoid a prison sentence. That is doubly true with the California [tax fraud] charges,” Turley argued.

Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement they would “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Whistleblower Exposes How Corrupt Obama Admin. Supposedly Stayed ‘Scandal-Free’
Next article
Michigan Dems Change Election Laws to Prevent Fraud Detection, Challenges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com