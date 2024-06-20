Quantcast
Judges’ Botched Bid to Remove Cannon from Trump Case Exposed

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Aileen Cannon
Aileen Cannon / IMAGE: Senate Judiciary Committee

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Two federal judges attempted but failed to bully Judge Aileen Cannon into stepping down from the Mar-a-Lago case against former President Donald Trump.

After Cannon resisted, details of their odd efforts were leaked to the leftist New York Times. 

Cannon, a Trump appointee, has recently challenged some of the actions taken by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. 

According to the Times, one of the judges who tried to push Cannon out was Cecilia María Altonaga, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.  

The second judge’s identity remains undisclosed. 

This leak comes amid a broader smear campaign by the Democratic Party and leftist media outlets against Cannon.  

Unlike other judges handling Trump-related cases, Cannon has been willing to challenge some of the prosecutor’s claims against Trump. 

Despite the Times‘s negative portrayal, the outlet acknowledged that Cannon was under no obligation to relinquish the case, which was randomly assigned to her. 

Sources claimed that the unidentified judge called Cannon, advising that the case be transferred to a busier courthouse in Miami.  

When this failed, Altonaga contacted Cannon, arguing that it would look bad for her to continue after the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit overturned her appointment of a special master to review the classified documents. 

Conservatives took to social media to praise Cannon for standing her ground and criticized the leftist media for their continued attacks on her integrity, particularly as they have ignored the acts of the Democrat judges presiding over the other Trump cases: 

 

 

 

 

