Monday, November 17, 2025

Michelle Obama Says She Won’t Run Because America ‘Ain’t Ready’ for a Woman

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama bluntly rejected calls that she run for office because America “ain’t ready” for a woman president. 

Obama made the remarks Friday in a YouTube interview with actress Tracee Ellis Ross while promoting her new book, The Look.

The interview touched on the first lady’s role as an archetype of “wifedom and femininity,” before Obama veered into a tangent on broader cultural issues and the 2024 election. 

“Do you think that impacts the room that we’ve made for a woman to be president?” Ross asked.

Obama then replied, “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” before addressing individuals trying to recruit her for a run. 

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running because you all are lying,” she added. “You’re not ready for a woman. You are not! So don’t waste my time. We’ve got a lot of growing up to do and there’s still, and sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it.” 

Obama then turned to Ross and sarcastically asked, “What was the question?” prompting laughter from the audience.

Obama has long been viewed as a potential presidential candidate since leaving the White House in 2017. 

Her remarks also come as the Democratic Party has lost two of the last three presidential elections after nominating flawed women candidates.  

Hillary Clinton ran in 2015 amid sinking popularity and mounting criminal scandals. In 2024, the party nominated then-Vice President Kamala Harris without holding a primary, despite abysmal approval ratings. 

In both cases, Democrats were quick to blame misogyny and racism for their losses. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
House Explodes in Southern California, Injuring 8 People and Damaging Nearby Homes
Next article
‘Ghoul’ Katie Couric Pressures Fetterman to Badmouth Charlie Kirk

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com