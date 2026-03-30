Miami Woman Sues after Police Visited Her over Facebook Post Criticizing Jewish Mayor

(José Niño, Headline USA) A Miami Beach woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, its mayor, and police chief, claiming her First Amendment rights were violated after officers visited her home following a social media post critical of city leadership, according to a report by CBS News.

Raquel Pacheco, an Army National Guard veteran and activist, alleges that city leaders and law enforcement retaliated against her and discriminated against her viewpoint after she posted a critical comment on Facebook about Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. She says the post led to officers showing up at her door.

“I think this is a tremendous opportunity for us to set a precedent that puts an end to abuse of power and attack on civil liberties of residents by both the mayor and law enforcement,” Pacheco stated.

According to the lawsuit filed last Monday, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the incidents began with Pacheco’s criticism of Mayor Meiner’s public support for Israel and his alleged discriminatory behavior toward Palestinians and the LGBTQ community.

On January 12, 2026, Miami Beach police officers visited Pacheco’s home, interrogated her about her Facebook posts, and instructed her to “refrain from posting things like that.”

Pacheco alleges this visit was intended to intimidate her and suppress her constitutionally protected speech. She claims the incident caused her to refrain from posting further criticisms out of fear of retaliation.

In her lawsuit, Pacheco claims the mayor, police chief, and other city leaders targeted her for a negative Facebook comment in which she claimed the mayor called for the death of Palestinians. She believes her post was singled out and prompted the police response.

According to CBS, Mayor Steven Meiner previously stated he sent the comment to the Chief, which he commonly does with what he deems hate speech at the request of the Chief.

Pacheco documented the encounter and shared it on Facebook, including video of officers asking whether the account belonged to her.

Responding to the lawsuit, Meiner said the filing contains inaccuracies and suggested the statements at issue could be defamatory.

“We will defend the right for every person of every background to live freely here in Miami Beach and certainly for our Jewish community,” Meiner stated.

Pacheco said her lawsuit is aimed at preventing similar incidents from happening to others.

“I want to make sure that this doesn’t continue, this isn’t a pattern, and that other people, other residents don’t fall victim to this,” she stated.

The complaint also highlights a broader pattern of alleged viewpoint discrimination by Miami Beach officials. It accuses the city of enacting ordinances and policies that suppress pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli viewpoints, such as an anti-protest ordinance and a ban on contracting with entities that boycott Israel. Additionally, the complaint describes incidents at city commission meetings where officials interrupted and criticized speakers who expressed pro-Palestinian views while allowing pro-Israeli comments to proceed uninterrupted.

Pacheco further alleges that commissioners Tanya Katzoff Bhatt and David Suarez blocked her from their official Facebook accounts, preventing her from engaging in public discourse and accessing information about government activities. The complaint argues this constitutes viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment.

The lawsuit names the City of Miami Beach, Mayor Steven Meiner, commissioners David Suarez and Tanya Katzoff Bhatt, Police Chief Wayne A. Jones, City Manager Eric Carpenter, and two unnamed police detectives as defendants.

The plaintiff seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent further violations of her rights, compensatory damages for distress and reputational harm, and attorneys’ fees. The complaint emphasizes that “the government may not single out certain politically controversial viewpoints for punishment or suppression” and that political speech is entitled to the highest level of First Amendment protection.

The court document can be found here.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino