Could a Democrat Really Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene?

(Headline USA) Shawn Harris, a farmer and retired Army general, is running to replace conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned in January after a falling-out with President Donald Trump. He’s up against Republican candidate Clay Fuller, a district attorney, and faces slim chances in a runoff on April 7.

But as early voting begins on Monday, some Democrats are still feeling hopeful after their party performed better than expected in recent special elections leading up to the November midterms, which will determine control of Congress.

Harris is testing the limits of that theory with his second campaign for Georgia’s 14th District, banking that nationwide Democratic enthusiasm and simmering discontent with Trump could help him defy political gravity.

Republicans doubt Harris’ chances

Harris finished first on the ballot in the March 10 election. But while he was the best-known Democrat, Republicans split their vote among several candidates. Consultants from both parties caution against extrapolating too much from special elections with limited turnout.

“It’s just too solid a red district,” said conservative commentator and former state Rep. Buzz Brockway. “But it might be closer than it should.”

Jay Morgan, former executive director of the Georgia Republican Party, said, if anything, the district could become even redder, and he described Fuller as “central casting.”

“You have a guy who’s a stand-up law enforcement guy who is an extremely attractive candidate,” he said. “To have somebody like that follow Marjorie Taylor Greene is just a huge boost for the party.”

Many Republicans were relieved to see Fuller make it to the runoff over former state Sen. Colton Moore, the brasher, more controversial far-right candidate whose style mirrors Greene’s.

”The people of Northwest Georgia stand with President Trump and Clay Fuller,” Fuller campaign manager Dabriel Graham said.

Floyd County Democratic Chair Vincent Mendes works as a chiropractor and said many of his Republican patients are considering voting for Harris. He believes Harris has a shot because the district is “tired of being a talking point.”

“We’re ready for real representation,” Mendes said. “We had somebody who was mostly interested in chasing headlines for years.”

Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey hopes that excitement will lift candidates across the state in the midterms, especially as Republicans attempt to oust Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“This race is critical for Georgia’s 14th District, but it’s even bigger than that,” Bailey said. “Shawn is building momentum right now that will keep growing all the way through November, boosting Democrats at every level of the ticket in North Georgia and beyond.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press