Messing w/ Texas? Elon Musk Donates $1M to Anti-Paxton PAC

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) New campaign finance filings reveal that billionaire Elon Musk donated $1 million to the Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC—a political action committee that has long opposed the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, as well as other MAGA-leaning public officials.

The $1 million donation to the Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC was made on Sept. 19 by the Elon Musk Revokable Trust, according to the filings, which track donations from July 1 through September.

Local media speculated that Musk’s donation was intended to shore up local support on the heels of his announcement of plans to move the headquarters of Twitter/X and SpaceX from California to Texas. Last year, Texans for Lawsuit Reform published an announcement supporting Musk’s plans, deeming them a result of Gov. Greg Abbott’s pro-business policies.

Elon Musk has caused a stir by donating $1 million to Texans for Lawsuit Reform, which opposes Ken Paxton and other Trump allies.

Receiving lesser attention is the fact that Miriam Adelson donated $500K, too.

However, Texans for Lawsuit Reform has been known to have a contentious relationship with Trump allies, including Paxton. Notably, the group supported Republican Speaker Dade Phelan, who helped spearhead the failed impeachment efforts against Paxton last year.

Paxton blasted Texans for Lawsuit Reform in May.

“It was embarrassing to them, how much they spent, and the fact that they support somebody that got third place, almost last place, with a lot of money and a lot of their efforts,” he told the Texas Scorecard.

“But instead of making things good with me and trying to work things out in the future, they decided no, let’s work on this internal plot. Let’s do everything we can to take him out another way. The voters have spoken, but we don’t believe in what the voters have said.”

Texans for Lawsuit Reform, for its part, has repeatedly denied that it played a role in the failed impeachment drive against Paxton.

“TLR had nothing to do with the House investigation of Ken Paxton and did not even know of its existence until the House General Investigating Committee’s public hearing on May 24, 2023. Any assertions otherwise are a blatant attempt to distract from the facts of the articles of impeachment,” the group said last year, amidst the proceedings.

Musk wasn’t the only Trump supporter to donate to Texans for Lawsuit Reform. Miriam Adelson also contributed $500,000 on Sept. 20, the filings show.

Musk and Adelson’s contributions accounted for more than half of the $2.9 million Texans for Lawsuit Reform received in the latest quarter.

