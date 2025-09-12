Friday, September 12, 2025

Memphis, Tennessee Leaders Thankful for National Guard Announcement

Memphis police
Memphis police stand behind a locked gate at a precinct as a group of demonstrators arrive outside to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn. / PHOTO: AP

(Kim Jarrett, The Center Square) Republican state Sen. Brent Taylor, R-Memphis, thanked President Donald Trump for saying he is deploying the National Guard to Memphis

Taylor said in a post on social media that he and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have discussed Memphis’ crime problem for months. 

“The senator and I have talked about how National Guard troops can best be used as a force multiplier to support local, state, and federal law enforcement officials,” Taylor said. “This may include administrative and logistical support for law enforcement professionals permitting an increased presence of local and state officials in the community seeking out law breakers and protecting the public.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said he also supported the decision. 

“Law and order is the first and most important function of government,” McNally said. “Memphis has not been in control of its crime problem for many years.”

Memphis City Councilwoman Jerri Green, running for governor as a Democrat, said National Guard troops make headlines but they don’t solve problems. 

“Tennessee doesn’t need more boots – we need smarter investments: common-sense gun laws, safer neighborhoods, mental health support, anti-blight funding, business training, streamlined jail processes, and survivor services,” Green said. 

Trump made the announcement from a guest appearance on the network television show Fox and Friends. It comes after days of speculation and comments from the governor and mayor about crime.

Lee said Wednesday he was sending 50 members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol to Memphis.

Young said in a statement Thursday that he was aware of discussions about the National Guard coming to the city.

“We agree with Governor Lee that effective support for Memphis comes through focused initiatives that deliver results like we have seen with the FBI, state troopers, and other law enforcement partnerships,” Young said in the statement posted on WREG. “What we need most are financial resources for intervention and prevention, additional patrol officers, and case support to strengthen MPD’s investigations. Memphis is already making measurable progress in bringing down crime, and we support initiatives that help accelerate the pace of the work our officers, community partners, and residents are doing every day.”

 

