‘Losing Her S**t’: Bernie’s Onesie Tantrum at RFK Jr. Hearing Cracks Up Ex-Fox News Host

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Megyn Kelly was unable to contain her laughter during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing Wednesday as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., threw a tantrum about a baby onesie.

Kelly—a former prime-time Fox News host and cohost of NBC’s Today show—was prominently seated behind Kennedy, President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services.

.@megynkelly has arrived to the RFK hearing. Independent media is watching. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Z5dQ0zXDuo — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 29, 2025

The influential SiriusXM host cracked up after the socialist Sanders displayed an enlarged image of a onesie sold by Children’s Health Defense that read “Unvaxxed Unafraid.”

Kennedy was the CHD founder and a former chairman of the board, but he cut ties from the organization after embarking on his political career last year.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sanders asked.

Social-media users immediately spotted Kelly “laughing her a** off” as the senator spiraled out.

“Megyn Kelly in the background absolutely losing her s**t,” Stephen L. Miller, contributing editor of The Spectator, wrote on X with video of the exchange.

Megyn Kelly in the background absolutely losing her shit. https://t.co/R57HOO0iwv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2025

Kelly addressed the viral moment on her show Wednesday evening, telling her audience that “the Democrats made fools of themselves.”

She called Sanders’s meltdown “one of the lowlights of the day,” but could not help but admit its hilarity.

ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 30, 2025

“Instead of talking about what he’s gonna do to try to get the chemicals out of our food supply, try to work with farmers and ranchers to help them avoid these toxic pesticides,” Kelly said, criticizing Sanders for wasting his time, “Instead of spending time on that, the Democrats want to talk about baby clothes.”

Kelly mocked Sanders’s emphatic rant, calling him “ridiculous” for derailing an HHS confirmation hearing with such a subject.

“Meanwhile, guarantee you, those onesies are probably selling out like wildfire right now,” she said.

As of Friday morning the onesies were still being sold by CHD, which offered an extra 10% off for those using the promo code BERNIE. In addition to the white onesies displayed by Sanders, the CHD store also carried them in pink and heather blue.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.